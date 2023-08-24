When Conor McGregor belittled Max Holloway's striking prowess with stats - "The guy's been smacked the most smacks"

Conor McGregor once made it known that he does not agree with the notion that Max Holloway is the best boxer in the UFC.

Back in November 2021, just hours before Holloway was set to take on Yair Rodriguez in a matchup he went on to win, McGregor took to Twitter and belittled 'Blessed' by firmly disagreeing with the notion that his former opponent was the best striker in the promotion.

While noting that Max Holloway has absorbed the most head strikes in UFC history, Conor McGregor insisted that such a statistic proves that the Hawaiian is not the best boxer in the UFC, writing in a now-deleted tweet:

"Best boxer my as* crack. The guys been smacked the most smacks in ufc history! Most shots absorbed is not best boxer guys I’m sorry, and I love the kid."

In another tweet, McGregor said:

"Hey twitter! The fighter that has absorbed the most head strikes in @ufc history competes tonight. Max Holloway. Can’t wait to watch."

McGregor's deleted tweet

Daniel Cormier declares Sean O'Malley the 'second coming' of Conor McGregor

Ever since Sean O'Malley made his UFC debut, he has been compared to Conor McGregor. The comparisons were taken to another level following O'Malley's emphatic TKO win over Aljamain Sterling this past weekend, with many suggesting it was his McGregor vs. Jose Aldo moment.

Former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier spoke about that on his YouTube channel and was seemingly impressed with O'Malley's performance. While calling him the "second coming" of McGregor, Cormier said:

“I talked to Sean about what the perfect night looks like, what does Saturday night look like Sean? What is ideal for you? How does your story come to a conclusion this weekend? He said, 'I’m gonna knock him out.' And it’s hard to envision that when you talk about a guy like Aljamain Sterling... Sean O’Malley did it with a punch tonight. He was able to expertly slide out of range, land a right hand that ended the night of the former champion. This place was on fire for this kid. He is, no bullsh*t, he is almost the second coming of McGregor."

Check out Daniel Cormier's full comments on YouTube: