When Conor McGregor praised Tom Brady for his "Irish spirit" after NFL legend announced his return from retirement

Conor McGregor and Tom Brady are two of the biggest names in the sports world today. It appears that 'The Notorious' holds friendly feelings for the NFL legend.

When Brady announced his return to NFL from retirement in early 2022, McGregor took to social media to share a message for the 46-year-old. The Irishman stated that Brady's love for the game was evident and thanked him for returning to the sport.

"Champions come back stronger and better! Love the sport and it shows! Tom Brady - thank you for the Irish spirit and the big news!"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

In 2023, Brady once again announced his retirement from the sport with a video on social media.

This resulted in McGregor uploading another post on social media where he hailed Brady as the greatest Irish-American football player.

"No finer Irish-American football legend! I know the next chapter will continue your winning streak - Slainte!"

What are Tom Brady and Conor McGregor up to next?

Tom Brady recently made headlines as the center of attention of a comedy roast. Comedians like Jeff Ross, Andrew Schulz and Kevin Hart were a part of the event and made several jokes at the expense of the NFL legend.

UFC CEO Dana White was also in attendance for the roast and accompanying him were UFC bantamweight king Sean O'Malley and the recently crowned BMF champion Max Holloway.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is all set to return to action soon. 'The Notorious' will lock horns against Michael Chandler in a welterweight showdown at UFC 303 on June 29. The event will be held during International Fight Week and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will serve as the venue.

The event will mark McGregor's first UFC outing since July 2021 when he went up against Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264. The night did not go well for 'Mystic Mac' as he suffered a gruesome leg injury in the first round and lost the contest by TKO via doctor stoppage.

McGregor has since been recovering from the injury and also made his Hollywood debut. The Irishman was a part of 'Road house' a remake of the 1989 cult classic of the same name.

It will be curious to see how a three-year layoff will impact McGregor's fighting abilities upon his return.