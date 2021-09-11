When Conor McGregor received severe backlash for boasting about spending a fortune on original mink fur coats 

Conor McGregor constantly finds himself at the center of controversies stemming from different words or actions of his. Back in 2019, the Irishman received a fair amount of criticism for boastfully revealing the prices of two of his prized possessions on social media.

Conor McGregor is a man who loves to live his life in style and that reflects not only in his mannerisms but also his choice of wardrobe. He is one of the best-dressed men in the combat sports industry without a doubt. On two different occasions, which were also two of the most significant points of his career, McGregor sported designer fur coats that instantly became the talk of the town.

The first time was at the UFC 205 press conference in November 2016. Conor McGregor turned up in a white fur coat and a red turtle neck minutes after it had started. He waltzed out onto the stage, took his opponent Eddie Alvarez's belt from the latter's seat, and said, "Sorry, I'm late, I just don't give a f*ck."

Conor McGregor made history at the New York pay-per-view, becoming the first ever fighter to hold two UFC titles at the same time.

The second time was at the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather press conference in July 2017. He donned a similar white fur coat in Brooklyn. This one had Gucci's iconic snake dragon embroidered on the back.

Conor McGregor later boasted about the cost and the uniqueness of the coats, which he claimed were original Gucci mink, in an Instagram post in June 2019.

The 'Notorious' stated that the UFC 205 one cost him $55,000 and the Mayweather press conference one was priced at $80,000. Both were purchased at New York's 5th Avenue Gucci boutique and both are one-of-a-kind as the brand has discontinued all animal-skin clothing from their line.

Conor McGregor received severe backlash online for his ostentatious statements about owning animal-skin clothing. It came at a time when his country's government was approving plans to phase out fur farming in Ireland.

PETA sent Conor McGregor a letter for his Gucci mink fur coats

Animal rights organization PETA also joined the criticism and addressed an open letter to Conor McGregor, urging him to donate the garments to their fur amnesty program:

"After seeing you promote your fur collection in a recent social media post, I wanted to get in touch in the hope that you'll consider donating the garments to PETA's fur amnesty programme and joining the evergrowing list of fur-free stars," said the letter to Conor McGregor by director of PETA, Elisa Allen.

Also Read

To convince the Crumlin native, the letter also included a link to a video that showed how minks, foxes and other animals were treated in fur farms.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Jack Cunningham