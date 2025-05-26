When Cristiano Ronaldo channeled his inner Khabib Nurmagomedov on the soccer field

A few years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to execute one of Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA moves on the soccer field.

During a Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal in April 2023, Ronaldo, who captaining Al Nassr, narrowly avoided receiving a red card. While going for an aerial ball, the Portuguese soccer star wrapped his arms around an opposing player, reminiscent of a rear-naked choke used in MMA.

Nurmagomedov is regarded as one of the most formidable submission artists in the MMA world. In addition to his famous triangle chokes, he has won several matches using rear-naked chokes.

As a passionate soccer fan, he has developed a strong camaraderie with several top soccer players, including Ronaldo. The two have met on multiple occasions and have publicly shared images and videos of their interactions with fans.

When Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message for Khabib Nurmagomedov after his retirement announcement

Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA career spanned over a decade. In the UFC, he was a dominant champion in the lightweight division and defeated several top fighters, including Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

After successfully defending his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport. He revealed that, following the loss of his father, he no longer wished to continue his MMA career. Additionally, Nurmagomedov shared that he had promised his mother that UFC 254 would be his last fight in the octagon.

In response to his retirement announcement, many prominent figures, including Cristiano Ronaldo, paid tribute to 'The Eagle', saying:

"Congrats bro! Your father is proud of you."

Although Nurmagomedov has retired from fighting in the MMA world, he remains active as a coach. The former undisputed UFC lightweight champion currently trains several top fighters, including Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov.

