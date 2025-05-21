When Dana White got 100% real about major problem plaguing the UFC despite global popularity 

UFC CEO Dana White has overcome several obstacles and helped the UFC become the dominant force in the world. While the promotion continues to expand its global footprint and generate substantial revenue, one major challenge persists: piracy.

During his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast in March 2022, White addressed piracy as one of its biggest concerns, stating:

“Your demographic [millennials and younger population]rare the pirates, man. It’s true, though. We’ve taken a hard stance against piracy. We spend millions of dollars a year battling it.” [H/T Sports Rush]

He added:

“I think the kids are way ahead of it. You have to be persistent and you really have to go after people. We caught a lot of people and prosecuted a lot of people for it. It’s a whole another f**king ball game. Guys calling me up crying, begging me not to do it. These were guys that were doing it in bars.” [H/T Sports Rush]

Check out the full episode of the Impaulsive podcast below:

Dana White believes prosecuting is the most effective way to combat piracy

Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, expressed his belief that reducing pay-per-view prices of combat sports events could be an effective strategy to reduce piracy.

During the Dana White's Contender Series post-fight press conference in September 2024, Dana White was asked to share his thoughts on Alalshikh's statement. Seemingly disagreeing with the approach, White replied:

"Trust me, we know exactly how to combat piracy. We go after piracy hard and we started prosecuting people. That's how you combat piracy."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Significant revenue loss has been the most direct and publicly discussed impact of piracy in MMA, which subsequently impacts fighter earnings, as many fighter contracts include earnings that depend directly on the UFC's revenue.

The UFC has invested heavily into anti-piracy measures, taking legal action against illegal streamers and platforms. The promotion has also employed companies like VFT Solutions to monitor and identify illegal streamers, especially during major events.

The promotion has also advocated for stronger Copyright laws, such as the Protecting Unlawful Streaming Act of 2020, which made illegal streaming a felony.

