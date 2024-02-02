When Dana White had an interesting theory about Dustin Poirier's wife's alleged DM to Conor McGregor 

Dana White once had an interesting theory about Dustin Poirier's wife's alleged DM to Conor McGregor.

Leading up to their rematch at UFC 257, McGregor had promised to donate $500K to Poirier's Good Fight Foundation. However, after losing the bout, the Irishman didn't stay true to his commitment. Moreover, 'The Diamond' claimed that 'The Notorious' and his team weren’t responding to messages regarding the donation.

Responding to the allegations, McGregor claimed that Poirier and his team weren’t providing him with the requisite details, which is why the donation wasn't made. The war of words escalated from there on, leading up to their trilogy fight at UFC 264.

A few days ahead of their UFC 264 fight, the Irishman took to social media to post a screenshot of an Instagram DM request sent by Jolie Poirier. While this caused a lot of ruckus on the internet, 'The Diamond', on his part, claimed that the screenshot was fake.

UFC CEO Dana White also chimed in on the matter and suggested that Poirier's wife must have texted McGregor to ask about the donation and nothing else. He had this to say during an interview with Newsmax TV:

“So, there was a... I haven’t heard, but what I would assume it was is there was a huge beef between both camps over the donation to Poirier’s charity. And I’m sure the wife was reaching out about the donation for the charity... I assure you that’s what she (Jolie Poirier) was reaching out to.”

Catch Dana White's comments about Dustin Poirier's wife texting Conor McGregor below (6:24):

Is Dustin Poirier still fighting Benoit Saint Denis?

Dustin Poirier recently shocked his fans after suggesting that his upcoming fight against Benoit Saint Denis was canceled because of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

However, 'The Diamond' has since revealed that there was a misunderstanding on his part, and the fight will go ahead as scheduled at UFC 299 in March. He had this to say on X:

''Sorry folks, I jumped the gun, I couldn't get a hold of my manager for a few days. I just spoke with him and Hunter. Misunderstanding on my part. Fight is on! See you March 9th Miami!!!"

While Poirier is coming off a KO defeat to Justin Gaethje in their BMF title bout at UFC 291, Saint Denis is riding a five-fight winning streak, with all four victories coming via stoppages.