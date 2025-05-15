When Dana White labeled Joe Rogan the best UFC sportscaster ever

The relationship between Dana White and Joe Rogan has been well-documented, with the latter revealing that he will leave the promotion once the former retires. The UFC commentator is one of the few people remaining with the company whose tenure predates the promotional frontman, who became the president in 2001.

White once praised Rogan, labeling him as the best commentator of all time. Speaking on The Jake Asman Show in 2021, the UFC CEO stated:

"We have a great relationship. Obviously, the UFC has blown up and grown since we started together, and he has blown up and grown personally since we started together. But we couldn't have a better relationship. He does his thing and he kills it for us, and yeah, I think he's the best ever."

When asked to clarify if he meant Rogan was the best in podcasting, commentary, or comedy, White added:

"I mean, obviously, if you look at the other parts of his life - podcasting and comedy - but I'm talking about what he does for us. I think he's the best ever, and you could argue he's the best ever on those, too."

Check out Dana White's comments on Joe Rogan below:

White added that Rogan and the rest of the commentary team love their job and are passionate about the sport.

Rogan made his promotional debut at UFC 12: Judgement Day back in 1997.

Dana White has shared a similar assessment of Joe Rogan

Dana White appeared on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast in September 2024. Speaking to hosts Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer, the UFC CEO shared lofty praise for Joe Rogan, stating:

"I consider him the greatest to ever do it. F**k all these guys that have ever done any type of commentating on combat sports before this. Rogan is by far [the best]. Every time you would see him on camera and he would be talking about the fights that night, you knew, you felt it in your f**king soul this guy was not a paid talking head. This motherf**ker loves this sh*t and this is 100%. It came through at every event that we did."

Check out Dana White's comments on Joe Rogan below (starting at the 52:59 mark):

White added that Rogan's ability to walk fans through the ground game was instrumental in the growth of mixed martial arts. He noted that there was nobody else who would have been able to do the job that the long-time UFC commentator has done over the years.

