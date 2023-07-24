When Dana White lost temper while gambling in blackjack with Andrew Tate-crony Adin Ross 

Dana White is known to be an avid fan of gambling, While he has been playing blackjack for quite some time now, he has recently started to collaborate with YouTubers and streamers like Adin Ross and SteveWillDoIt.

While White's luck in blackjack is pretty good, that wasn't the case when he and Adin Ross came together for a gambling livestream back in April earlier this year. And the stream ended up nearly 5 hours. Though the exact figures were not confirmed, the two were reportedly down $1 million at one point in the night.

As one would assume, the UFC president was fired up and was seen losing his temper after not being able to win a hand of blackjack. Take a look at the clip below:

Despite being down $1 million at one point in the night, Dana White and Adin Ross went on to break even and reportedly left the table with no losses. It seems like it was White's luck after all that saved them.

Watch the full stream below:

It is worth noting that the UFC president is an excellent blackjack player and has won millions of dollars. Moreover, at one point, he was banned from almost every notable casino in Las Vegas because of constantly winning too much money.

Dana White snubbed Adin Ross' livestream with Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan, made a return to the world of live streaming on the popular platform Rumble last month following their release from a Romanian prison back in March. Their first live stream after being released, Emergency Meeting, captured the attention of a peak audience of over 432,000 viewers.

Recently, Andrew Tate announced that the next podcast episode was set to feature UFC president Dana White and streamer Adin Ross. The news spread like wildfire on the internet as fans were excited to see White and Tate together. 'Cobra' took to Twitter and said:

"EMERGENCY MEETING. BATTLEGROUNDS Live with @adinross and @danawhite tonight, July 18 at 11 pm Bucharest time Watch it live on Rumble"

However, fans were left disheartened after it was revealed that the UFC president would not be able to make it for the stream.

