When Dana White's Power Slap superstar got schooled by an old man in a backyard brawl

Dana White's Power Slap League is arguably among the most radioactive combat sports leagues on television today. Given its alleged success, it's unsurprising to see Power Slap's contestants growing into superstars. While the sport may be overtly brutal, none can accuse its participants of being soft or cowardly.

One of the most popular athletes on the show is AyJay Hintz, the former Power Slap light heavyweight champion. The Wisconsin native is no stranger to fighting and has been competing in combat sports for a long time.

While he's undoubtedly a certified tough guy, Hintz once got brutally humbled by a much older opponent in an unofficial amateur boxing match.

In a recently surfaced video, the Power Slap star can be seen fighting an aged man in a boxing-only fight on the infamous 'Street Beefs' channel. Hintz can be seen starting the fight strong, throwing some heavy shots, and piling on the pressure early. However, the old man managed to avoid a knockout and weathered the storm.

As the fight continued, it became clear that Hintz's opponent was letting him gas himself out while adopting a defensive strategy. As the slap-fighting star tired out, the greybeard could be seen landing powerful shots on his opponent eventually forcing the referee to stop the contest.

Dana White praises the Power Slap team for Emmy-worthy production

Dana White is full of praise for the Power Slap production team and recently claimed they deserved an Emmy award for the quality of their work.

White ventured into the slap-fighting business by launching a new league earlier this year. The highly controversial sport involves two contestants slapping each other until one gets knocked out or concedes. Given the brutality of the sport's ruleset, many have condemned the UFC president for being associated with it amidst concerns about fighters' health.

Nevertheless, the slap-fighting league seems to be doing well. According to Dana White, his new combat sports venture is doing massive numbers on social media and is a huge success despite its relentless criticism. A big part of that success is due to the show's admirable production and editing quality.

In a recent press conference, White spoke about the league and praised the team behind the production. He said:

"The production level on this thing is off the fu*king charts, it's incredible. This team that produces this show should win a motherf**king Emmy, okay? I don't give a fu*k what anybody says, they should win an Emmy for this show."

