When Dustin Poirier opened up about "the only thing" he still loved about MMA: "Because everything's so fabricated" 

UFC lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier is gearing up for his championship bout against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on June 1.

While Poirier has established himself as a force in the lightweight division, the veteran fighter has mixed feelings about the sport's outside influences. Poirier has openly admitted his discomfort with the promotional aspects of MMA.

In an interview with Patrick Bet-David back in 2021, Poirier expressed his appreciation for the one element of MMA that remains genuine. Poirier admitted his struggles with the theatrics and social media culture surrounding MMA. However, he emphasized his unwavering love for the core aspect of the sport – the fight itself.

He stated:

"Because there is no lying in there. I don't know how it is in the business or office world, like you might be able to cover some stuff with some write out and change some numbers here and there. (In fighting) the world's watching and there's no lying, no faking, no excuses in that 25 minutes of that fight. It's the truth. And honestly the only thing that I still love about this sport is that the fight is the truth. Because everything's so fabricated and online and people have opinions, it's just... The truth, I'm addicted to that."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (15:31):

Dustin Poirier thinks MMA in the Olympics would be "incredible" for young fighters

Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the potential inclusion of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in the Olympics. While MMA is not currently among the combat sports contested at the games, Poirier believes it would be a positive development, particularly for up-and-coming fighters.

The former UFC interim lightweight champion recently spoke to Fox News Digital about his thoughts on MMA's potential Olympic inclusion. Having witnessed the sport's global expansion and consistent sell-out crowds, Poirier expressed his belief that the time might be right.

''But now far into my pro career, as the sport grows and hearing people say it, I think it would be incredible for these young guys and people who are still an amateur chasing their dreams to represent the USA on the world stage would be incredible, man.'' [H/t: Fox News]