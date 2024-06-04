When Dustin Poirier warned Michael Chandler against pursing "dangerous" fights against him and Conor McGregor: "It’s gonna be bad"

Dustin Poirier once issued a warning to Michael Chandler to avoid pursuing bouts against himself and Conor McGregor because of their respective skill sets and how they match up. He noted that the matchups would be unfavorable for the former Bellator lightweight champion due to his approach and gameplan.

'Iron' has put on incredible performances since joining the UFC as all of his fights have been well received by fans for the entertaining exchanges. Despite being 2-3 in the promotion, Chandler has earned post-fight bonuses for four of his five bouts in the octagon.

Following 'Iron's spectacular knockout over Tony Ferguson, 'The Diamond' appeared on THE FIGHT with Tony Atlas, and mentioned that Chandler leaves himself exposed and that strikers like himself and McGregor would take advantage in a fight. He said:

"I'm a dangerous fight for him [Chandler]. I think I'm a clean puncher, accurate...He called out Conor [McGregor], I think Conor's a dangerous fight for him too. I'm not saying Chandler's chinny or anything but he gets hurt in a lot of his fights and guys like Conor, they can punch. If you're getting hurt by Tony Ferguson and dropped by [Charles] Oliveira, guys like me...Conor, if we touch your chin it's gonna be bad." [17:54 - 18:18]

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

What happened when Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler fought?

Despite warning Michael Chandler against pursuing a bout against him, Dustin Poirier would end up competing against him at UFC 281 in 2022.

It was a back-and-forth bout with both fighters having their moments, but Poirier took control in the third round as he submitted Chandler with a rear-naked choke. Since the loss, 'Iron' has been linked to a bout against Conor McGregor, which is scheduled for UFC 303, while 'The Diamond' recently lost his another chance of claiming lightweight gold against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

Check out the promo for Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler below:

