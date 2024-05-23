When Elle Brooke got choked out by Dillon Danis in public: "That's so much better than drugs"

The highly anticipated Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant matchup is set to unfold this weekend at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas. Brooke is gearing up to defend her MFB women's middleweight title against the former UFC contender in the headline bout of Misfits 15 (MF & DAZN: X Series 15).

Ahead of her fight with ‘12-Gauge,’ a video clip from a previous Misfits boxing event featuring Dillon Danis and Logan Paul has resurfaced on the internet. In the clip, Danis, a decorated jiu-jitsu player, encountered the British influencer and boxer.

During their brief interaction, Danis demonstrated a chokehold on Brooke, leading to her quickly losing consciousness. When Brooke regained consciousness, she compared the experience to being on a party drug.

An astonished Brooke remarked:

“It felt like I was on MDMA! Oh my God, that’s so much better than drugs!”

Elle Brooke believes Paige VanZant has taken this fight "100 percent for the money"

Elle Brooke recently shared her thoughts on why Paige VanZant accepted a fight against her, suggesting that financial motivation was a key factor. The British influencer thinks VanZant's decision to return to the ring is driven by the need to make money rather than to prove anything in the sport.

In a video uploaded to X, Brooke expressed her views candidly and said:

"I think that Paige is taking this fight 100 percent for the money. Why else would she take this fight? You've got nothing to prove in trying to beat me. I'm an influencer. I'm a washed-up OnlyF*ns girl. I'm a content creator."

VanZant, a former UFC fighter, has not competed in professional combat sports since July 2021, shifting her focus to her career as an OnlyF*ns influencer. This shift has sparked speculation about her financial status and professional ambitions.

