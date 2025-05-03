  • home icon
  • When Floyd Mayweather boldly backed Rolando Romero with $200,000 to expose Ryan Garcia

When Floyd Mayweather boldly backed Rolando Romero with $200,000 to expose Ryan Garcia

By Subham
Modified May 03, 2025 19:09 GMT
Floyd Mayweather (left) predicted Ryan Garcia
Floyd Mayweather (left) predicted Ryan Garcia's (right) future. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Six years ago, Floyd Mayweather predicted that Rolando Romero would defeat Ryan Garcia. Mayweather’s prediction has come true as Romero beat Garcia via unanimous decision most recently at Times Square in New York. Romero’s win over Garcia crowned him the WBA (Regular) welterweight champion.

'Rolly' was the underdog on Friday night, but his well-thought-out strategy allowed him to overwhelm Garcia's ineffective footwork and sparse arsenal.

Romero and Floyd, during the early days, were closely linked to each other, working under the Mayweather Promotions banner. In 2019, 'Money' predicted how an outing between Romero and Garcia would go. Mayweather also offered 'King Ry' $200,000 if he beats Romero. He said:

"Ryan Garcia says he wants to fight 'Tank.' Well, I’m putting the money up right now. If Ryan Garcia can beat 'Rolly,' I [Floyd Mayweather] will give him $200,000 cash. He’s going to fight one of my other fighters who have, uh, less fights than he has."
Mayweather added:

"He’s going to fight 'Rolly.' Accept the bout with 'Rolly.' I give him $200,000 in cash if he beats 'Rolly.' Now, once he loses to 'Rolly,' I don’t want him to ever say 'Tank’s' name again."

Check out Floyd Mayweather's comments below:

Floyd Mayweather’s protégé issues statement after win

Rolando Romero, the underdog, shocked fans by defeating Ryan Garcia via unanimous decision. The bout saw Romero dropping Garcia by double left hooks in Round 2, after which 'King Ry' couldn't overcome the effects of the early knockdown.

At the post-fight presser, Romero reacted to his win and said:

"He's strong, he has a good left hook and one time he opened up, I cracked him and he didn't open up at all the rest of the fight. They're always gonna underrate me because I'm not one of these prospects that started boxing, that had a following and all that stuff... I am a three division world champion now."
Check out Rolando Romero's comments below:

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Edited by Subham
