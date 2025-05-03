When Floyd Mayweather boldly backed Rolando Romero with $200,000 to expose Ryan Garcia

Six years ago, Floyd Mayweather predicted that Rolando Romero would defeat Ryan Garcia. Mayweather’s prediction has come true as Romero beat Garcia via unanimous decision most recently at Times Square in New York. Romero’s win over Garcia crowned him the WBA (Regular) welterweight champion.

'Rolly' was the underdog on Friday night, but his well-thought-out strategy allowed him to overwhelm Garcia's ineffective footwork and sparse arsenal.

Romero and Floyd, during the early days, were closely linked to each other, working under the Mayweather Promotions banner. In 2019, 'Money' predicted how an outing between Romero and Garcia would go. Mayweather also offered 'King Ry' $200,000 if he beats Romero. He said:

"Ryan Garcia says he wants to fight 'Tank.' Well, I’m putting the money up right now. If Ryan Garcia can beat 'Rolly,' I [Floyd Mayweather] will give him $200,000 cash. He’s going to fight one of my other fighters who have, uh, less fights than he has."

Mayweather added:

"He’s going to fight 'Rolly.' Accept the bout with 'Rolly.' I give him $200,000 in cash if he beats 'Rolly.' Now, once he loses to 'Rolly,' I don’t want him to ever say 'Tank’s' name again."

Check out Floyd Mayweather's comments below:

Floyd Mayweather’s protégé issues statement after win

Rolando Romero, the underdog, shocked fans by defeating Ryan Garcia via unanimous decision. The bout saw Romero dropping Garcia by double left hooks in Round 2, after which 'King Ry' couldn't overcome the effects of the early knockdown.

At the post-fight presser, Romero reacted to his win and said:

"He's strong, he has a good left hook and one time he opened up, I cracked him and he didn't open up at all the rest of the fight. They're always gonna underrate me because I'm not one of these prospects that started boxing, that had a following and all that stuff... I am a three division world champion now."

Check out Rolando Romero's comments below:

