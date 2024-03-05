When Francis Ngannou's crush revelation got True Geordie to send hilarious warning to actress' husband - "You can still make that happen"

Francis Ngannou, gearing up for his boxing exhibition against Anthony Joshua, previously shared a lighthearted moment with interviewer True Geordie regarding his childhood celebrity crush.

In a 2022 interview, when asked about his childhood celebrity crush, Ngannou revealed a surprising admiration for singer and actress Jennifer Lopez:

"I had a celebrity crush when I was a kid. Jennifer Lopez"

True Geordie, in a playful response, acknowledged Lopez's appeal and jokingly stated:

"She's amazing. I think you can still make that happen, you know, just punch Ben Affleck [Lopez's husband]"

Check out Francis Ngannou's revelation below (56:32) :

Ngannou is now set to enter the ring for his second professional boxing bout, facing the former two-time unified heavyweight champion in a highly anticipated exhibition match. The fight will take place on March 8 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The boxing event also features three other championship fights. Rey Vargas will defend his WBC featherweight title against Nick Ball, Israil Madrimov will challenge Magomed Kubranov for the vacant WBA junior middleweight title, and Zhilei Zhang will defend his interim WBO heavyweight title against Joseph Parker.

Francis Ngannou prioritizes self-improvement over opponent analysis before Anthony Joshua fight

Francis Ngannou, preparing for his boxing exhibition against Anthony Joshua, has shed light on his unique approach to fight preparation. In a recent interview, Ngannou emphasized self-improvement over an in-depth analysis of his opponents' physical strengths.

In a recent interview, Ngannou talked about his concerns over facing an opponent who is equally gifted in terms of physical abilities:

"I [don't] focus on what my opponents are physically capable of, I focus on myself. It is the only thing that I can control. I can control my strength, my energy, and everything... I can't control what would I change? Nothing. I control myself and that's the most important."

With his methodical mindset, Ngannou appears unfazed by the prospect of encountering an opponent as physically gifted as himself.

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below (2:16):