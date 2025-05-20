When Ilia Topuria explained losing interest in Conor McGregor showdown: "We have lost an idol"

At one point, Ilia Topuria was interested in facing Conor McGregor. That, however, stopped being the case quite some time ago. Last year, during a workout session with Ibai Llanos, the then-UFC featherweight champion shared his thoughts on McGregor and his current state.

The Irishman had been on a steep decline since 2021, not just physically but behaviorally, consuming alcohol excessively, while exhibiting more erratic mannerisms by the day. When Llanos asked if he was still interested in fighting McGregor, Topuria dismissed the suggestion, saying:

"I wouldn't like to fight McGregor. I mean, McGregor would be an option if I could fight him, but right now I'm telling you that if they offered me a fight with him, I'd say no because there are bigger fights than him."

This prompted Llanos to ask Topuria if he felt McGregor had become a shell of his former self. The Georgian-Spaniard wasted no time in agreeing with that conclusion.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

"I know he's not what he was. He's not the McGregor that moved the masses. He's a McGregor who represents drugs and alcohol more than sport. I have been inspired by Conor, I admired him when I was little. And he lost it because he has betrayed the values that have brought him [to the top]. We have lost an idol."

Check out Ilia Topuria blasting Conor McGregor:

Expand Tweet

McGregor hasn't fought since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. This took place back in 2021, and the Irishman has shown few serious signs of returning to the octagon, with even UFC CEO Dana White recently claiming McGregor won't be fighting anytime soon.

Ilia Topuria is now set to partially replicate Conor McGregor's achievements

At the height of his career, Conor McGregor enthroned himself as the UFC's first-ever simultaneous two-division champion, holding both the lightweight and featherweight belts. Ilia Topuria is now scheduled to challenge for the soon-to-be vacant lightweight strap at UFC 317 against Charles Oliveira.

Expand Tweet

The difference, though, is that the Georgian-Spaniard vacated his featherweight title to move up to lightweight, citing an inability to make 145 pounds at this point in his career. So, while he won't be a simultaneous two-division champion if he wins, he'll still distinguish himself as a two-division champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.