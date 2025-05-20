When Ilia Topuria explained losing interest in Conor McGregor showdown: "We have lost an idol"

At one point, Ilia Topuria was interested in facing Conor McGregor. That, however, stopped being the case quite some time ago. Last year, during a workout session with Ibai Llanos, the then-UFC featherweight champion shared his thoughts on McGregor and his current state.
The Irishman had been on a steep decline since 2021, not just physically but behaviorally, consuming alcohol excessively, while exhibiting more erratic mannerisms by the day. When Llanos asked if he was still interested in fighting McGregor, Topuria dismissed the suggestion, saying:
"I wouldn't like to fight McGregor. I mean, McGregor would be an option if I could fight him, but right now I'm telling you that if they offered me a fight with him, I'd say no because there are bigger fights than him."
This prompted Llanos to ask Topuria if he felt McGregor had become a shell of his former self. The Georgian-Spaniard wasted no time in agreeing with that conclusion.
"I know he's not what he was. He's not the McGregor that moved the masses. He's a McGregor who represents drugs and alcohol more than sport. I have been inspired by Conor, I admired him when I was little. And he lost it because he has betrayed the values that have brought him [to the top]. We have lost an idol."
Check out Ilia Topuria blasting Conor McGregor:
McGregor hasn't fought since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. This took place back in 2021, and the Irishman has shown few serious signs of returning to the octagon, with even UFC CEO Dana White recently claiming McGregor won't be fighting anytime soon.
Ilia Topuria is now set to partially replicate Conor McGregor's achievements
At the height of his career, Conor McGregor enthroned himself as the UFC's first-ever simultaneous two-division champion, holding both the lightweight and featherweight belts. Ilia Topuria is now scheduled to challenge for the soon-to-be vacant lightweight strap at UFC 317 against Charles Oliveira.
The difference, though, is that the Georgian-Spaniard vacated his featherweight title to move up to lightweight, citing an inability to make 145 pounds at this point in his career. So, while he won't be a simultaneous two-division champion if he wins, he'll still distinguish himself as a two-division champion.