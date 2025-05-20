When Ilia Topuria vowed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's highest-paid athlete by 2025

An Ilia Topuria vs. Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry was not one that the MMA world, or the sports world in general, expected. However, last year, Topuria took a subtle dig at the legendary Portuguese footballer in an interview with WebPositer. During the sitdown, he expressed his goal for 2025.
In simple terms, Topuria is aiming to become the world's highest-paid athlete this year. It's a tall order for an MMA fighter, especially one who hasn't yet proven himself to be the kind of draw he'd need to be to eclipse footballers, basketball players, and even boxers. But 'El Matador' is confident. He said:
"2025, next year? Look, I can tell you I have no doubt that in 2025 I will be the highest-paid athlete in the world. Best paid in the world. Are there any lists of that, etc.? Who was the highest-paid athlete in 2024?"
After asking the interviewer who the best-paid athlete was in 2024, which was none other than Ronaldo, the former UFC featherweight champion reasserted his goal by saying:
"I'll be there. I have no doubt. I mean, I'd be surprised if I didn't do it. If I did, I have no doubt, really."
Check out Ilia Topuria vowing to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo below:
Ironically, Topuria is a supporter of Real Madrid, the football club associated most strongly with Ronaldo, and where the Portuguese star built the true foundation of his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time.
Topuria even presented his featherweight belt at the club's stadium, the Santiago Bernabéu, and is also close friends with another former Real Madrid legend and an ex-teammate of Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos.
Ilia Topuria's feud with Cristiano Ronaldo
Ahead of UFC 308, Cristiano Ronaldo was filmed speaking to ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, to whom he revealed his reservations about Ilia Topuria. Ronaldo, who was predicting a Max Holloway win, claimed that Topuria trash-talked too much. Naturally, 'El Matador' was quick with a response.
"I didn't expect someone like you to be unable to distinguish between confidence and arrogance. But, at the end of the day, we all reflect our own reality onto others. I wish you the best for what remains of your career, and God bless your family."
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:
The Georgian-Spaniard didn't take kindly to Ronaldo's characterization of him, nor his decision to back Holloway to beat him, and was ultimately proven right at UFC 308 when Topuria became the first fighter to ever knock out 'Blessed.'