When Ilia Topuria vowed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's highest-paid athlete by 2025

An Ilia Topuria vs. Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry was not one that the MMA world, or the sports world in general, expected. However, last year, Topuria took a subtle dig at the legendary Portuguese footballer in an interview with WebPositer. During the sitdown, he expressed his goal for 2025.

Ad

In simple terms, Topuria is aiming to become the world's highest-paid athlete this year. It's a tall order for an MMA fighter, especially one who hasn't yet proven himself to be the kind of draw he'd need to be to eclipse footballers, basketball players, and even boxers. But 'El Matador' is confident. He said:

"2025, next year? Look, I can tell you I have no doubt that in 2025 I will be the highest-paid athlete in the world. Best paid in the world. Are there any lists of that, etc.? Who was the highest-paid athlete in 2024?"

Ad

Trending

After asking the interviewer who the best-paid athlete was in 2024, which was none other than Ronaldo, the former UFC featherweight champion reasserted his goal by saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'll be there. I have no doubt. I mean, I'd be surprised if I didn't do it. If I did, I have no doubt, really."

Check out Ilia Topuria vowing to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ironically, Topuria is a supporter of Real Madrid, the football club associated most strongly with Ronaldo, and where the Portuguese star built the true foundation of his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Topuria even presented his featherweight belt at the club's stadium, the Santiago Bernabéu, and is also close friends with another former Real Madrid legend and an ex-teammate of Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos.

Ilia Topuria's feud with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ahead of UFC 308, Cristiano Ronaldo was filmed speaking to ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, to whom he revealed his reservations about Ilia Topuria. Ronaldo, who was predicting a Max Holloway win, claimed that Topuria trash-talked too much. Naturally, 'El Matador' was quick with a response.

Ad

"I didn't expect someone like you to be unable to distinguish between confidence and arrogance. But, at the end of the day, we all reflect our own reality onto others. I wish you the best for what remains of your career, and God bless your family."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Expand Tweet

The Georgian-Spaniard didn't take kindly to Ronaldo's characterization of him, nor his decision to back Holloway to beat him, and was ultimately proven right at UFC 308 when Topuria became the first fighter to ever knock out 'Blessed.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.