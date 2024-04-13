"I wasn't expecting to see him" - When Israel Adesanya recalled running into NBA icon LeBron James at rapper Drake's house

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya bumped into NBA legend LeBron James at rapper Drake's house.

Back in November 2022, Adesanya revealed his experience of being at Drake's house in an interview with Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report. Drake famously hosts a basketball tournament among his friends and celebrities on his custom basketball court.

Adesanya recalled being amazed at the basketball court and meeting Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

"I didn't even know we were on the basketball court till I looked up. My security was like, 'Look up' and see the hoops folded up. And yeah, just seeing everyone around, even – what's the name – LeBron [James] pulled up on me and talked for like a minute 20. I wasn't expecting to see him. So that one kind of got me like, 'Oh s**t! Did that just happen?' Yeah, no it was crazy."

Check out Drake's basketball court below:

When asked about the conversation between him and James, Adesanya replied:

"[LeBron James comes up to you, at Drake's house, what does he say?] It's hard to remember because it was all in a moment, but we were just sharing love pretty much for about a minute 10. Just like showing love, appreciation, and admiration for each other's work. Yeah, I just gave him a dap up and kept it moving."

Check out Israel Adesanya's full comments in the interview below (1:25):

Israel Adesanya criticizes Dricus du Plessis for turning down UFC 300 matchup

Israel Adesanya revealed that he was in preparation to headline UFC 300 against reigning champion Dricus du Plessis prior to the announcement of the light heavyweight championship.

In an interview on The MMA Hour, Adesanya compared himself and former champions Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman to du Plessis and cited greater consistency on their part.

"They're not built like us. It's different... I wasn't even fully healed. I'm taking time off. And when the opportunity presented itself, I was like, 'F**k it's history. This is monumental, UFC 300. F*****g let's do it.' But again, they're not built like us. Myself, Alex Volkanovski, Kamaru Usman. When we were champion, just f**k it, just fight. F**k the belt. I got belts at home."

UFC 300 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and former champ Jamahal Hill.

Check out Israel Adesanya's full comments below:

Expand Tweet

Poll : Do you think Israel Adesanya will reclaim the UFC middleweight title in the future? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion