When Jared Cannonier was spotted arguing with a little girl over being the best fighter

Jared Cannonier will need a big win on June 8 to stay in the middleweight title picture but he will have to create a big highlight to receive another title shot. Even then, a win over Nassourdine Imavov may still not be enough to convince everybody that he is the "best fighter" in the world.

Ahead of his sixth UFC main event, Cannonier has returned to the spotlight of MMA media with many recalling some of the best moments of his past. Of them, one fan resurfaced a humorous video of 'The Killa Gorilla' doing his best to convince a young girl that he is the "best fighter."

In the video from 2019, Cannonier was seen telling the girl:

"I'm the best fighter! Yeah, I am. I'm dead serious, I am. I'm fighting Anderson Silva."

Viewers could see Cannonier's expression and demeanor change from playful to slightly peeved as he appeared dead-set on convincing the fan. The girl, however, did not seem to give in to the middleweight's persistence, instead choosing to walk away from the fighter.

The video was shot before Cannonier's 16th professional fight as he was preparing to face former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. He would go on to win the fight by first-round TKO after injuring 'The Spider' with leg kicks.

Jared Cannonier returns against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Nashville

In an attempt to build on his current momentum in the 185-pound division, Jared Cannonier will look to fend off rising contender Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Nashville.

The Russian is coming off a convincing win over Roman Dolidze in February while 'The Killa Gorilla' has not fought in roughly a year, last setting the divisional record for most significant strikes landed in a fight while brutalizing Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75.

Since dropping down to middleweight in 2018, Cannonier has gone 7-2 in the UFC with his only losses coming against former champions Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.