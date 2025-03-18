When Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers were blown away by Leon Edwards' team drilling head kick KO ahead of Kamaru Usman fight at UFC 278 [VIDEO]

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has witnessed several iconic moments inside the octagon. One of those is the instant classic head kick knockout by Leon Edwards against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Rogan discussed the moment on his podcast with Aaron Rodgers, an American football player. The 57-year-old showered praise on Edwards and shared how he thought 'Rocky' was going to lose the fight before he pulled off the incredible victory.

The two individuals then watched footage of Edwards practicing the head kick in training and Rogan said:

"Oh my goodness!... So they noticed that as he was moving, he would move off to the right hand side. Wow! That's incredible. He'll circle and then go with the high kick, wow!... I mean, it's perfect. Greatest head kick knockout ever and I don't think there's a close second."

Check out Joe Rogan's reaction below:

Joe Rogan speaks about Magomed Ankalaev's performance against Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev locked horns for the light heavyweight belt in the main event of UFC 313. Ankalaev proved himself to be the superior fighter that night and took home the belt via unanimous decision.

After the event, Rogan discussed the Dagestani's performance with Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik. The podcast host noted how Ankalaev was in control for the majority of the fight and pressured Pereira into uncomfortable situations:

"It's really an impressive performance by Ankalaev. He did everything he had to do and showed that Pereira has a harder time fighting off the back foot. He did what had to be done. There were only a couple of moments where Pereira stunned him... But mostly, Ankalaev was controlling the distance, putting the pressure on him. So we saw 'Poatan' fight what up to now was an uncharacteristic position, backing up and avoiding shots."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

