When Joe Rogan cracked up over story of drunken man who survived the Titanic disaster: "Being drunk keeps you alive"

On episode #2089 of the Joe Rogan Experience featuring comedian Joey Diaz, the UFC commentator Joe Rogan was witnessed cackling after reading an anecdote about a drunk passenger who managed to survive the infamous Titanic disaster.

The story of Charles Joughin, a baker who managed to survive the Titanic disaster by getting severely drunk, is a miraculous one. Reports suggest that he had pushed women and children onto the lifeboats and delayed his immersion by clinging on to a piece of wreckage. Although there were over a thousand victims who succumbed to hypothermia, Joughin had paddled his way and was eventually rescued by another lifeboat.

It is often speculated that Joughin becoming severely drunk gave him false hope into believing he could be saved. In his case, it was the inexplicable truth. Upon reading the story through, Rogan had this to say:

"So this dude got super-duper hammered before he went in the water, and somehow or another it helped him survive. He knew he was dying, so he decided to get f***** up but he survived. So being drunk keeps you alive!"

Check out Joe Rogan's remarks below (0:46):

Joe Rogan claims he will not visit Canada for UFC 315

Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is scheduled to defend his title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, held in Montreal, Canada. Joe Rogan, who has been a valued commentator in the promotion for over a decade, has now decided he will not visit the Bell Centre.

Although the 57-year-old does not attend international events, this one seems to have a peculiar stance. Fans and other media personalities speculate it to be for political reasons. On his latest installment of JRE Fight Companion, the stand-up comedian had this to say:

"I won't be there. I don't go to Canada anymore. I'd rather go to Russia."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:13:50):

