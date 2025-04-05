When Joe Rogan delivered a hot take on "the best Batman ever"

Five years ago on episode #1585 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster welcomed friend and fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. As the pair discussed the entertainment industry, Rogan shared his thoughts on legendary Hollywood actor Michael Keaton.

Keaton famously played Batman, a comic book character, in the 1989 live action superhero film 'Batman.' According to Rogan, Keaton's portrayal of the character is the very best in history, superior to even Christian Bale's portrayal of the character many years later.

"There's a lot of people that are really reluctant to accept him as Batman, cause he's kind of, like, this thin guy. He's not jacked. Might have been the best Batman ever. Might have been the best Batman, and that's including Christian Bale."

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on the best Batman actor of all time (0:50):

The UFC commentator's assertion is certainly a hot take, as many fans of the Batman cinematic mythos hail Bale as the greatest film representation of the character. Rogan, though, has always moved to the beat of his own drum and it comes as little surprise that he, once again, went against the grain.

Rogan himself dabbled in acting and the entertainment industry in general before finding his feet as a comedian and MMA commentator. However, it was his work as a podcaster that truly skyrocketed his popularity, with the JRE podcast featuring a number of notable guests from all walks of life.

In fact, the significance of the podcast is such that Rogan is often said to have helped sway a large portion of Americans to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections by interviewing Trump himself, who ultimately won the elections.

Joe Rogan is familiar with the film business

At one point, Joe Rogan was an actor. He made his debut in a short film, 'Bruce Testones, Fashion Photographer,' playing the titular character Bruce Testones. However, his first serious role was as Frank Valente on 90s sitcom, 'Hardball.' He also played Joe Garrelli in a different sitcom, 'NewsRadio.'

Check out Joe Rogan as Frank Valente:

Thereafter, the majority of Rogan's roles were him portraying fictional versions of himself as he gradually moved away from acting. Instead, he became known as the host of 'Fear Factor,' before ultimately focusing on his comedy work.

