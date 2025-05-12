When Joe Rogan got 100% real about the effects of alcohol on professional athletes

Joe Rogan once discussed the harmful effects of alcohol on his podcast. At 57 years old, he promotes a healthy, disciplined lifestyle and often criticizes substances that can harm an individual's health.

Rogan is the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience. Ten months ago, in episode #134 of the JRE MMA Show, he welcomed former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad as a guest.

During their extensive conversation on various trending topics, Rogan shared his insights on the detrimental effects of alcohol consumption on professional athletes, stating:

"By not drinking, you're probably adding time to your career. Look, drinking's fun. There's a reason why people like to do it. There's a reason why bars are everywhere, it's fun. But, the reality is, it's f**king terrible for you, and if you're a professional athlete and you're in this world of professional athleticism that has very little room for error which is what you're in."

He added:

"I mean, you're in the hardest f**king sport I think in the world and if you can maximize your recovery and maximize your health and maximize your vitality by not drinking alcohol, I would tell people to do it. Maybe a glass of wine here and there, a little glass of whiskey, no big deal, but, guys who... really like party and drink, man you're f**king chipping away at your health."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (5:11):

Joe Rogan lauds Khabib Nurmagomedov's disciplined lifestyle

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan was joined by elite bowhunter Cameron Hanes. They engaged in a discussion about the importance of maintaining a disciplined lifestyle.

During the conversation, Rogan specifically highlighted the disciplined lifestyle of former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov and said:

"Khabib had unbelievably grueling training sessions. That was one of the things that was so apparent with his endurance. Their discipline was second to none. No girlfriends, no phones, no bulls***, no video games. F**k you. We train. Eat, recover, train. You wanna really be a champion? This is how you have to work. This is how Islam Makhachev is so good. This is how Khabib is so good. Those guys are disciplined."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (50:35):

Nurmagomedov maintained an undefeated record of 29-0 in his professional MMA career until his official retirement in 2021. Currently, 'The Eagle' mentors and trains several top MMA fighters, including UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

