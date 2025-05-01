When Joe Rogan heaped praise on Canelo Alvarez's power and technique after latter's victory over Billy Joe Saunders

Joe Rogan once hailed Canelo Alvarez’s masterful performance after his emphatic win against Billy Joe Saunders. Alvarez is not only among the highest-earning athletes in the world, but he is also widely regarded as one of the most well-rounded boxers of the modern era, with a professional career spanning over two decades.

In May 2021, the Mexican superstar delivered a dominant performance against Saunders in their super middleweight title unification bout. Alvarez systematically broke down his opponent over eight punishing rounds, damaging his right eye to the point that it swelled shut. The fight was stopped between the eighth and ninth rounds, with 'Superb' remaining seated on his stool.

During a May 2021 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featuring Canadian comedian Russell Peters, the longtime UFC commentator weighed in on the Alvarez vs. Saunders showdown. He spoke highly of Canelo, highlighting the former undisputed super middleweight champion’s surgical precision, devastating power:

"Bro, he hits so hard. He’s one of those guys — you know, some guys just have power — but he works on it all the time... Canelo is a guy that has power but is constantly working on it. In that fight with Billy Joe — and Billy Joe kept doing that same lean over and over, like after he would punch, he would lean out of the way — and he just timed it perfectly with that uppercut."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

When Joe Rogan linked Canelo Alvarez’s vegan switch to his loss against Dmitry Bivol

In May 2022, Canelo Alvarez moved up in weight to challenge Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title, widely expected to extend his dominance into a higher division. But Bivol controlled the pace from start to finish, outboxing Canelo and handing him the second defeat of his professional career.

Ahead of his showdown with Bivol, Alvarez revealed that he had adopted a vegan diet as part of his training camp, a decision that sparked widespread speculation among fans about its potential impact on his performance.

During an episode of his podcast with Cameron Hanes in May 2022, Joe Rogan, known for his criticism of veganism and strong support for a meat-based diet, called out Alvarez for changing his nutrition plan.

Rogan suggested that this shift in diet could have compromised Canelo’s true athletic potential in the lead-up to the fight:

"If you’re in combat sports, you need to have everything dialed up, dialed in… That’s Canelo Alvarez. He shouldn’t be eating f**king plants. What the f**k you doing bro? You’re eating celery. We gotta get a steak in you."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (8:00):

