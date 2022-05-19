"He shouldn't be eating plants!" - Joe Rogan shocked by Canelo Alvarez becoming vegan prior to loss

Joe Rogan doesn't understand why Canelo Alvarez decided to change his diet prior to his fight with Dmitry Bivol.

Earlier this month, the Mexican superstar ventured up to 175-pounds for the first time since 2019. Despite being a big favorite over WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol, Alvarez wound up losing via unanimous decision.

Many tried to explain the loss in different ways. Some, such as Joe Smith Jr., believed it was a style matchup. Oscar De La Hoya said Alvarez might be playing too much golf. However, Joe Rogan has a different reason why his fight might've gone poorly.

On The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster slammed the boxer for becoming a vegan prior to his fight with Bivol. He poked fun at Alvarez for not eating meat, and noted that a fighter has to be in top shape before they compete.

Discussing the loss, Rogan said:

“If you’re in combat sports, you need to have everything dialed up, dialed in… That’s Canelo Alvarez. He shouldn’t be eating f*****g plants. What the f*** you doing bro? You’re eating celery. We gotta get a steak in you.”

Watch Joe Rogan discuss the Alvarez/Bivol fight below:

Oscar De La Hoya discusses Canelo Alvarez becoming vegan

Joe Rogan is not alone in thinking that Canelo Alvarez's diet change could've contributed to his defeat. His former promoter Oscar De La Hoya also believes it could've had an effect.

Since Alvarez's loss, 'The Golden Boy' has taken a bit of a victory lap of sorts. Following the bout, he bashed the Mexican superstar's new promoter Eddie Hearn for even booking a fight with Dmitry Bivol to begin with. He also poked fun at Alvarez playing golf.

However, in an interview with FightHype, De La Hoya was much more reserved. He noted that when it came down to the fight itself, it was a bad-style matchup for Alvarez. He also touched on the diet changes prior to the fight, saying:

"Well look I mean it, when you change something so drastic like your diet just like overnight, you run the risk of it not working for your body or not adjusting properly. Um, you know, maybe he should have tried it in between fights or something you know. But if he feels good with it, I mean then so be it but you know, I saw him a little tired."

Watch Oscar De La Hoya discuss Alvarez's diet below:

