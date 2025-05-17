When Joe Rogan narrated story about "giant beast" attacking hunters in camp and claiming "their elk"

UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan loves to hunt elk and deers in the forests of America. Rogan narrated a story about a "giant beast" reportedly attacking some hunters in camp and taking their elk during an appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast a few years back.

Speaking about the experience of his friend who went to camp in Alaska and was attacked by a big bear, Rogan said:

"Steve Renella from that show meat eater has a horrifying story. They had shot an elk on a fog neck island which is this island in Alaska where the biggest brown bears live. These things are huge man like 11t tall bears they're monsters and they killed this elk and when they went back to retrieve it, they noticed bear poop and they ignored it and they said let's just sit down have lunch and we'll carry on after that."

He added:

"They heard a noise and then they turned and there was this giant beast, just running through the camp and they all stood up and guys were falling over each other. The bear was like running right past them. The Bear runs off into the woods and starts hoofing at them and they they scramble back to the camp. They didn't have their guns on them, but the bear had claimed their elk."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below ( 1:09:14):

When Dana White praised Joe Rogan for his commentary skills

Dana White made an appearance on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast a few months ago and shared his assessment of UFC commentator Joe Rogan. White was full of praise for Rogan who has worked in the UFC for over two decades now. He said:

"I consider him the greatest to ever do it. F**k all these guys that have ever done any type of commentating on combat sports before this. Rogan is by far [the best]. Every time you would see him on camera and he would be talking about the fights that night, you knew, you felt it in your f**king soul this guy was not a paid talking head. This motherf**ker loves this sh*t and this is 100%. It came through at every event that we did."

Check out Dana White's comments below (52:59):

