When Joe Rogan rained praises on Jon Anik for the way he interviewed Cain Velasquez following brutal Francis Ngannou loss: "I'm so impressed with him"

Joe Rogan is known to share his thoughts on a wide variety of issues on his immensely popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. While he often focuses on interviewing guests, Rogan has also released episodes - labeled as Fight Companion - which consist of him watching fight cards that he is not working.

Ad

Rogan was joined by Eddie Bravo, Bryan Callen, and Brendan Schaub back in February 2019, when they watched UFC on ESPN 1. The podcast host praised his fellow commentator Jon Anik for how he interviewed Cain Velasquez following his loss to Francis Ngannou, which turned out to be the final bout of his career. Rogan stated:

"By the way, how good is Jon Anik? He's amazing. It's wonderful. Jon Anik is so good, man. I'm so impressed with him when I work with him. He's such a good commentator."

Ad

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Jon Anik below (8:25):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Anik joined the UFC in 2012 and has served as the main play-by-play commentator since Mike Goldberg left the promotion at the end of 2016. Meanwhile, Rogan has been with the company since 1997, with his first appearance taking place at UFC 12: Judgement Day.

Check out the full episode of JRE below:

Ad

Joe Rogan recently claimed that Alex Pereira was injured in UFC 313 loss

Alex Pereira made his return to the octagon earlier this month as he attempted to defend his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. 'Poatan' suffered a unanimous decision loss and looked to have a bit of an off night. Joe Rogan recently suggested that the former middle and light heavyweight champion may have been injured and sick going into the bout.

Ad

MMA Orbit shared the UFC commentator's claim to X on Monday, posting:

"Joe Rogan has claimed that Alex Pereira fought sick and injured in his #UFC313 defeat to Magomed Ankalaev 🤒 [via #UFCLondon fight companion]"

Check out the post from MMA Orbit below:

Expand Tweet

While Pereira has not publicly commented on Rogan's claims, he has expressed an interest in rematching Ankalaev. Both sides have publicly agreed to a second bout, with the new light heavyweight champion teasing that his first title defense could take place as soon as August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.