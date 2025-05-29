When Joe Rogan recalled how Scientology links lead to "disastrous" Tom Cruise interview

It might be safe to say that Tom Cruise will never be a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan has always been critical of the Mission: Impossible star, particularly his deep ties to the Church of Scientology.
During an old episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the 57-year-old podcasting icon spoke on Cruise and his ties to L. Ron Hubbard's widely practiced set of beliefs. In the clip, Rogan speculated that it's hard to gauge Cruise's true personality as he seemed to be "playing a character" every time a camera is in front of him. He said:
"He didn't really talk. He only talked on-screen. And when he did talk, it was disastruous. Like, remember when he had that interview with Matt Lauer and he was getting upset with Brooke Shields, who was taking psychiatric medications? And he's a Scientologist - and they believe those are the devil...And everybody's like, 'Oh my god, this guy's a psycho!' Remember those?"
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:
What Tom Cruise interview was Joe Rogan talking about?
The interview Joe Rogan was talking about was the highly-publicized 2005 interview between Tom Cruise and NBC's Matt Lauer. The interview was supposed to promote Cruise's film, War of the Worlds. T
The conversation inevitably became a heated argument when the topic of anti-depressants came into play.
Cruise is highly critical of anti-depressants and called the medical practice of psychiatry a "pseudoscience". Lauer tried to argue that perhaps there is a reason why a large number of the world's population turn to psychiatry anti-depressants to treat mental illnesses.
Lauer said (11:15):
"I'm only asking isn't there a possibility that-- do you examine the possibility that -- these things do work for some people? That yes, there are abuses. And yes, maybe they've gone too far in certain areas. Maybe there are too many kids on Ritalini...But aren't there examples where it works?"
It was at this part where the Mission: Impossible star said the "you're glib" line that Joe Rogan was talking about:
"Matt you don't even -- you're glib -- you don't even know what Ritalin is. If you start talking about chemical imbalance, you have to evaluate and read the research papers on how they came up with these theories, Matt, okay. That's what I've done."
Listen to the entire conversation here (11:15):