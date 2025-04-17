When Joe Rogan and Russell Brand dissected "the phenomenon" of Conor McGregor: "Never going to see another one like him"

Joe Rogan is known to share his thoughts on a wide range of topics on The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator hosted comedian, actor, podcaster, and media personality Russell Brand back in 2017, where the two discussed Conor McGregor's star power in mixed martial arts.

Speaking on episode #1021 of JRE, Brand brought up the former double champ, who was fresh off of his professional boxing debut, where he faced Floyd Mayweather in one of the most high-profile combat sports bouts of all time. He questioned:

"Tell me please, just briefly, is there something about the phenomenon of Conor McGregor that is unique? What is it that is happening? What has happened with him? What does he mean? What does he mean in the UFC? What happens to him now that - or post-Mayweather fight? What is he an example of? Is he sort of an outlier, a pioneer? How will he be regarded? What does he represent? Is he an entertainment product? Is he a great athlete? Is he a combination of all those things? What does he mean for the sport of UFC and what do you think will happen in mixed martial arts and boxing? Do you think we'll see more of those kind of events?"

Rogan responded:

"Well, you're never going to see another one like him, right? Because he's a unique person. He's literally being himself. You're going to see a bunch of people try to mimic that, and in a sense, he sort of mimicked the people that came before him - like the Chael Sonnen's and the Muhammad Ali's and the people that were really good at talking s**t."

Check out Joe Rogan and Russell Brand's full conversation on Conor McGregor below:

Rogan noted that McGregor was the first UFC fighter who was able to trash-talk at that level while also backing it up with results. Nearly eight years removed from his comments, the podcast host's prediction remains true, as many have attempted to imitate 'The Notorious', but none have reached the same level of stardom.

Conor McGregor hoping to make an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience

While he is one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts history, Conor McGregor has never appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience. The former double champ is hoping for that to change as he sent a message to the podcast host last month, posting on X:

"What’s up @joerogan my man I messaged you! Are you looking for a guest on the podcast, I have a great one for you!"

Check out Conor McGregor's post to Joe Rogan below:

Rogan has not publicly responded to McGregor's interest in making a podcast appearance. It is hard to see him not being open to the interview, as he frequently hosts the biggest names in the sport on the show.

