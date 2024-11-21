When Joe Rogan’s podcast guest lamented how the American government treated its veterans, says they have to “break the law” for help

One of Joe Rogan's recent podcast guests shed light on how the American government's law allegedly neglects veterans' needs. Rogan hosted special forces veteran and Black Rifle Coffee head honcho Evan Hafer for episode no. 2230 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). The duo spent a significant part of the episode talking about American soldiers and veterans.

Hafer highlighted the traumas that most soldiers go through once they are deployed. He mentioned that the mental health of soldiers gets severely affected by days of watching homeless starving kids, and the death and destruction in war-torn areas of the world. Hafer also pointed out how these scenes stay with a lot of soldiers for a lifetime, which sometimes makes them commit suicide.

The 19th Special Forces Group veteran claimed that veteran suicide rates had climbed steadily in recent times as anti-depressants provided by the authorities were inefficient. Hafer advocated for the usage of lidocaine as a more efficient anti-depressant but lamented that American law doesn't permit its usage, even for veterans. He said:

Trending

"You can send me to Iraq under false pretences... for weapons of mass destruction. We can go fight the war, come back, and now we have to break the law to fix what's wrong with our heads?"

Check out Evan Hafer's comments below (30:47):

When Joe Rogan advocated for the usage of psychedelics for American veterans

Evan Hafer detailed how many of his colleagues have tasted the benefits of lidocaine. However, in a previous episode of JRE, Joe Rogan detailed how he wanted the affected war veterans to be treated with prescribed psychedelic drugs.

"One of the things that I'm excited about is... psychedelic therapy for veterans. If there is a way to understanding the benefits of psychedelic therapy for everybody, the real pathway is through veterans who I think are the most needing of it, the most deserving of it."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback