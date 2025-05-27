When Joe Rogan shared his unfiltered opinion on Jon Jones while analyzing UFC champ's career: "It's just been destruction"

Joe Rogan recently talked about Jon Jones' UFC career, in which he is currently 22-1-1(NC).

'Bones' has achieved many remarkable milestones, including becoming the youngest UFC champion at just 23 years old. He accomplished this by defeating Mauricio Rua by TKO at UFC 128, winning the light heavyweight title.

A few months ago, on episode #2232 of his podcast featuring Josh Brolin, Rogan praised Jones and highlighted several of his significant achievements in the leading MMA promotion, saying:

"Jon is a special dude. When he's gone, we're all gonna miss him. He's been at the top for fourteen f**king years. He won the title – the youngest guy to ever win a UFC title... When Jon Jones won that title in 23 [age], it's just been destruction of everyone ever since. Never ducked anybody, fought all the best, destroyed everybody, dominated his division, went up to heavyweight, dominates at heavyweight."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:59:02):

When Joe Rogan got honest about the next big UFC heavyweight star

Joe Rogan once delved into a discussion and praised Tom Aspinall for his overall skills as a heavyweight fighter. While Aspinall currently holds the title of interim UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones reigns as the undisputed champion of the division.

During episode #2063 of his podcast, Dwayne Johnson asked Rogan about the next big superstar in the UFC heavyweight division. In response, the UFC commentator said:

"Tom Aspinall, the guy who just won the interim title, he's phenomenal, and he is again the next advancement of the evolution of the sport... He can do everything, that guy's got elite jiu-jitsu, he's got elite takedowns, his striking is outstanding."

He added:

"I mean, he knocked out Sergey, who's the scariest f**king striker in all of MMA, and he knocked him out in the first round, and the way he did it was just picture perfect, and he did it with a f*cked up back."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:29:10):

Aspinall is currently waiting for a title unification fight against Jones. Meanwhile, the UFC heavyweight champion has consistently ignored a matchup with Aspinall for various reasons.

