When Joe Rogan shocked his JRE guests by telling them about the 'EATR' robot that is fueled by "biological waste"

Joe Rogan once shocked his podcast guests by discussing a robot that allegedly runs on the remains of organic life. The longtime UFC commentator consistently exhibits a strong interest in the intricacies of science and technology. This passion is prominently reflected in his acclaimed podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he frequently invites leading scientists and experts to engage in-depth discussions.

Ad

During a June 2024 episode of his podcast featuring Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin of the YouTube show TRIGGERnometry, Rogan delved into the topic of the EATR (Energetically Autonomous Tactical Robot), a robotic vehicle developed by the U.S. government agency DARPA.

The renowned podcaster claimed that these autonomous machines are powered by biological waste, including decomposing plant matter and even human remain:

"They've [DARPA] developed a robot [EATR] that is fueled by biological fuel, like biological waste, like bodies. Like, you can use it on a battlefield, and it can consume bodies. It consumes things for fuel. It can consume plants, I think, too. But the implication is, when they said 'biological,' I was like, oh Jesus. When you say 'biological,' I don't think plants, I think, like, human beings—like dead bodies on a battlefield."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Like, if you have a robot that kills people and eats them, and that's how it fuels itself, you don't need to charge it. It just goes on whatever energy it extracts from consuming flesh."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:37:05):

Ad

According to a January 2023 report by Reuters, DARPA spokespersons clarified that the EATR robot was specifically designed “to obtain energy from vegetation in the environment,” such as wood, grass, shrubs, leaves, and similar plant-based materials.

The officials also decisively refuted claims that the robot could use flesh as a fuel source, stressing that it is incapable of processing or consuming animal or human remains for energy.

When Joe Rogan compared Elon Musk's humanoid robot to Will Smith's 'I, Robot' movie

In a January 2024 episode of his podcast with Dr. Debra Soh, Joe Rogan responded to a video featuring Tesla's Optimus Gen 2 robot, which displayed its impressive abilities, such as moving its fingers, walking, squatting, and delicately handling an egg with remarkable precision.

Ad

Rogan was clearly intrigued but cautious, likening the robot's advanced capabilities to the futuristic concepts explored in Will Smith's 2004 sci-fi film 'I, Robot':

"God damn it, Elon, what are you doing? This is 'I, Robot'. Wow! This is nuts… I love the fact that it can extend its fingers; it moves its hands exactly like a person does... I’ll tell you what Optimus will do next — it’s going to come out of an aircraft carrier, thousands of them, with machine guns."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:45):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.