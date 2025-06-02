When Joe Rogan and a UFC legend geeked out over Merab Dvalishvili's unparalleled attributes

Last year, on episode #154 of the JRE MMA Show, Joe Rogan welcomed long-retired MMA fighters John Rallo, Din Thomas, and Matt Serra, the latter with whom Rogan marveled over the gas tank of reigning UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Ad

The conversation took place while everyone was expressing their astonishment over how easily 'The Machine' outwrestled and manhandled former UFC double champion and Olympic gold medalist freestyle wrestler Henry Cejudo at UFC 298. It subsequently led to Serra saying the following about Dvalishvili's cardio:

"Merab, the thing is with Merab, I've never seen, in all my years, I've never seen a gas tank like that. I never have."

Ad

Trending

Then, the longtime UFC commentator remarked that Dvalishvili also has a level of explosiveness, quickness, and overall athleticism, which he erroneously referred to as power, which Dvalishvili does not have, that most cardio machines don't have. Rogan said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's incredible. It's incredible, because it's not like he's slow. Like, you generally associate really high-level endurance with guys that maybe don't have the kind of power [speed] he has."

Ad

Check out Matt Serra and Joe Rogan praising Merab Dvalishvili (59:15):

Ad

Dvalishvili's cardio is widely hailed as among the best in UFC history, alongside the likes of Max Holloway, who is another fighter well-known for being tireless. The Georgian star's bottomless gas tank has allowed him to author a 12-fight win streak, which is one of the longest the promotion has ever seen.

The 34-year-old has defeated numerous high-level fighters along the way, most recently Umar Nurmagoedov, to whom he handed his first professional loss, and Sean O'Malley, who he dethroned to capture bantamweight gold.

Ad

Joe Rogan will be on commentary duty at UFC 316

While Joe Rogan has lowered the number of UFC cards he works as a commentator, he will be in the broadcast booth for UFC 316. Rogan will be joined by UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and fellow veteran commentator Jon Anik.

Expand Tweet

The group will preside over an event headlined by Merab Dvalishvili, who defends his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley in a rematch. Meanwhile, the co-headliner will see Julianna Peña defend her women's bantamweight title against Olympic gold medalist judoka Kayla Harrison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.