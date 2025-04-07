When Joe Rogan urged Gina Carano to make MMA return against Ronda Rousey more than a year after her Star Wars firing

Joe Rogan once urged Gina Carano to make her MMA comeback against Ronda Rousey. Rogan's advice to Carano came around a year after Carano, who famously portrayed 'Cara Dune' in the 'Star Wars' series, was fired from the show.

On episode #1837 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast in June 2022, around a year after her much-discussed firing from 'The Mandalorian,' Gina Carano was hosted by Joe Rogan. During their conversation, Rogan asked Carano her age, to which she replied that she was 40.

When asked if she'd still consider competing in MMA, Carano suggested that she wasn't sure but wouldn't completely close the door on a potential comeback. Rogan then alluded to Rousey consistently stating that Carano is the only fighter that she (Rousey) would return to compete against in MMA:

"Cause you know Ronda said that you're the one."

Carano then asserted that she similarly feels that Rousey is the "one" whom she'd return to MMA for. Rogan chimed in and called for 'Conviction' and 'Rowdy' to fight one another:

"Let's go, ladies. Let's f**king go. If you wanted to do it ... "

Carano then appeared to lightheartedly signal that she wasn't close to the weight she used to compete at as a professional MMA fighter. Nevertheless, Rogan underscored that Rousey had previously indicated that she'd fight Carano at any weight, even at 205 pounds.

'Conviction' affirmed that if she does sign on to fight Ronda Rousey, she'd be professional, make weight, and ensure a level playing field.

Joe Rogan then made an allusion to how the period they were in was probably the last chance to make a possible Rousey vs. Carano fight before it's too late for both athletes who'd already moved on in their careers:

"If you wanted to do it, though, now is like the last call."

Gina Carano responded by saying:

"So there's been this little thing on my shoulder, like, 'Well. You could train, and you could get yourself where you want to be, and use that as your focus.'"

Watch Rogan and Carano discuss the topic below:

Watch the podcast episode below (*comments at 1:39:39):

Gina Carano addressed a hypothetical MMA fight against Ronda Rousey

Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey's last MMA fights came in 2009 and 2016 respectively. Carano has maintained she'll focus on her filmmaking endeavors. Meanwhile, in 2024, Rousey signaled that she retired from MMA owing to concussion-related issues. The consensus is that their dream matchup probably wouldn't materialize.

On the PBD Podcast in early 2024, Carano addressed their hypothetical fight, expressing her respect for 'Rowdy' but opining that she'd have beaten the Judoka. Alluding to how Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes out-struck and knocked Rousey out, Carano warned:

"I do [win] ... Absolutely ... Cause I pack a hell of a punch ... I punch like a trucker. [She would have the edge] on the ground, obviously, but I'm scrambly."

Watch Gina Carano's assessment below (1:49:15):

