When Joe Rogan wanted to legalize banned shot similar to what put Prichard Colon in a coma

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan once wanted to legalize shots to the back of the head. The shots to the back of the head are banned across the board in all combat sports because of the high injury risk. It is worth noting that these are the same shots that put Prichard Colon in a coma.

Prichard Colon's case is a prime example of the extent of damage it can cause. Colon entered the ring back in 2015 against Terrel Williams. During the fight, he was hit with multiple strikes to the back of the head and despite complaining about it to the referee, Williams wasn't penalized for the illegal strikes.

As a result, Prichard Colon's corner decided to cut off his glove and abandon the fight. Soon after the bout ended, the damage became pretty evident as Colon started puking and fell into a coma. While he has come out of the coma after 221 days, he still hasn't recovered fully and uses a motorized wheelchair as of now.

Despite the severe extent of damage that strikes to the back of the head can do, Joe Rogan once spoke in favor of it. During an episode of his podcast with Jorge Masvidal as a guest, Rogan had this to say (H/T Bloody Elbow):

“I don’t even know if we should stop hitting people in the back of the head. It doesn’t seem to make any sense to me. Because a lot of knockouts like high kicks, they wrap around the back of the shoulder and they go right to the back of your head, and it’s legal. The guy gets KOd”

He added:

“Like Ciryl Gane and Junior Dos Santos. (Gane) kind of hit him with an elbow in the back of the head. It’s like, it should be legal. I don’t understand why it’s not legal. And people say you’re more vulnerable there, don’t get f—ng hit there.”

Catch Joe Rogan's comments in the video below (0:28):

Expand Tweet

Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor will return to the UFC

Joe Rogan is still hopeful of seeing Conor McGregor in the octagon. Mcgregor has been out of action for a while now and speculations about his return have been going around for a while now. However, nothing is confirmed at the moment and many believe that the Irishman will not fight again.

That doesn't seem to be the case with Joe Rogan. The UFC color commentator claimed that if any fighter can make a successful return after such a significant injury, it's Conor McGregor. He had this to say during an episode of his podcast:

"He’s sparring, I’ve seen footage of sparring. He looks good, he looks real good… He’s a different breed, he’s a f*cking savage, a real savage. I hope he comes back.”

Catch Rogan's comments here (0:40):

While Joe Rogan is hopeful of McGregor's comeback, it remains to be seen if that's going to happen anytime soon.