When Joe Rogan weighed in on Jake Paul's scope as a boxer, pointed out one similarity between Conor McGregor and ex-Disney star

Years ago, episode #1580 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast saw the MMA icon share his thoughts on Jake Paul's ceiling as a boxer. He was joined by close friend and fellow comedian Andrew Schulz. Together, the pair reviewed 'The Problem Child's' stunning knockout of Nate Robinson.

While Robinson was no fighter, and was instead a former basketball player, the win impressed Rogan so much that he expressed confidence in Paul's potential as a boxer. In fact, it was his opinion that Paul's ceiling in boxing was high, which didn't exactly turn out to be true.

"That's a short punch, man. He didn't wind that up. He stepped back and put it in place. He's got skill, and he's only 23. If he decides to dedicate himself to actually being a boxer, and spends all of his time boxing and then talking sh*t and doing podcasts, you f*cking never know, man. He might go a long way. He, obviously, can perform under pressure. He, obviously, has legitimate power. He's got legitimate skill and he's dedicated."

This caused Schulz to chime in, enlightening the longtime UFC commentator on Paul's trash-talking and frequent attempts at goading former UFC double champion Conor McGregor into a boxing match. Paul did so by taking aim at the Irishman's fiancée, Dee Devlin.

This prompted Rogan to highlight the similarities between McGregor's trash talk and Paul's.

"Yeah, and that's what Conor does. Conor did that to José Aldo. He talked sh*t to everybody."

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on Jake Paul (2:59):

After knocking out Robinson, Paul went on a tear, defeating former high-level MMA fighters in Tyron Woodley (2x), Anderson Silva, and Ben Askren. Unfortunately, he hit his ceiling when he encountered Tommy Fury, against whom he lost via split-decision.

Joe Rogan has also praised Jake Paul's work ethic

Back on episode #1814 of JRE, the popular podcaster had sitdown with boxing reporter Radio Rahim. At some point during their conversation, Rahim stunned Rogan by revealing that competing in boxing wasn't the only thing Paul did. He had ventured into promoting as well, shocking him.

Rogan said:

"Wait a minute, Jake Paul's a promoter? He's, like, a full on promoter now? Look, the kid's got hustle. You gotta give it to him, the kid's got hustle."

Check out Joe Rogan's surprise over Jake Paul's work ethic (0:14):

