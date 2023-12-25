When Jon Jones donned the Santa hat for his hometown ahead of his last LHW fight - "We have a lot of mentally ill guys in the community"

Jon Jones once donned the Santa hat for his hometown ahead of what proved to be his last light heavyweight fight.

In a heartwarming gesture made by 'Bones' back in December 2019, the former UFC light heavyweight champion distributed coats worth $20,000 to the people in need in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He also partnered up with Steelbridge and Legacy Church to give out hot meals and toys for the kids.

While speaking about it to Albuquerque news outlet KRQE, Jones said:

“We have a lot of homeless, we have a lot of mentally ill in this community, and a lot of these guys are just misunderstood. They need help, and keeping them warm is just going to be a great start for a better future.”

At the time, Jones was gearing up for his February 2020 bout against Dominick Reyes. While the matchup turned out to be a lot closer than expected, 'Bones' managed to win the bout via unanimous decision.

The controversial victory at UFC 247 proved to be Jones' last fight in the light heavyweight division as he moved up to the heavyweight division.

Jon Jones made a generous gift offer to Leon Edwards following UFC 296

Leon Edwards successfully defended his UFC welterweight championship at UFC 296 against Colby Covington. Edwards put on a dominant performance and cruised through a unanimous decision victory.

Edwards' victory impressed many in the MMA community including Jon Jones. The UFC heavyweight champion took to X to congratulate 'Rocky' for his dominant performance. Furthermore, 'Bones' even offered to buy him a motorcycle as a gift for Christmas by saying:

"Leon Edwards , I couldn’t be more happy for you. As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one."

Reacting to Jones' offer, Edwards said:

"Respect G.O.A.T it was easy work. means a lot coming from you. I don’t ride bikes but I will take a rollie tho."

