  When Justin Gaethje proclaimed that he had better timing than Conor McGregor: "I want to shut him up"  

When Justin Gaethje proclaimed that he had better timing than Conor McGregor: "I want to shut him up"  

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 10, 2025 22:29 GMT
Justin Gaethje once dissed Conor McGregor claiming he had better timing. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]
Justin Gaethje once dissed Conor McGregor claiming he had better timing. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Almost five years ago, Justin Gaethje claimed superiority over Conor McGregor in terms of timing his strikes. Interestingly, Gaethje made this claim before another well-known UFC personality.

Gaethje is reputed to be one of the most hard-hitting UFC lightweights of all time. Even Dana White has lauded the power in his strikes by comparing them to the force of getting hit by a truck. However, Gaethje also bragged about having a timing sense better than McGregor in the aforementioned instance.

The incident took place during episode no. 96 of Joe Rogan's JRE MMA Show, featuring Gaethje and his coach, Trevor Whitman, as the guests. At one point in the episode, Rogan appreciated the sharp timing of Gaethje's counter-strikes in his UFC 249 encounter against Tony Ferguson.

Emboldened by Rogan's praise, Gaethje went on a rant about the same, claiming that the timing of his counter-striking was "second to none", including McGregor:

"That’s second to none. No one [can] beat me. Conor McGregor’s gonna be [obliterated in this department]. It’s gonna be a fuc*ing race, and we’re talking about milliseconds here."

After watching Gaethje bring up McGregor in his comments, Rogan inquired if 'The Highlight' desires a showdown against 'The Notorious'. Gaethje replied:

"I do. I wanna shut him up. I'd love that."

Check out the conversation between Joe Rogan and Justin Gaethje below:

Justin Gaethje has a clear concept about his ultimate goal

Justin Gaethje made his way back to the winning column with a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. However, he refused to be content after his win as he had a much bigger target in sight.

Gaethje intended to return to training soon, along with revealing his ultimate goal during his appearance in the post-UFC 313 press conference:

"I want to fight for the belt, obviously. It's a much different matchup than [the one] I just had. They tried to give me a donut. I took a bite, but I've got to get back to running if I'm gonna fight [Islam] Makhachev."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (1:47):

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
