Justin Gaethje will get straight back to work after UFC 313 win moves him within touching distance of an Islam Makhachev title shot 

Justin Gaethje is not resting on his laurels following a strong performance against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. 'The Highlight' was returning from the toughest loss of his career to date, a knockout defeat against Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April 2024.

Ad

Gaethje's KO loss saw him suffer a setback in his hopes of facing lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. But having beaten Fiziev in a Fight of the Night performance, the former interim champion will pull out all the stops in case he receives the call from UFC brass that he will face Makhachev next.

Gaethje appeared in front of the media following his recent win over 'Ataman', where he was asked what was next for his career. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I want to fight for the belt, obviously. It's a much different matchup than I just had. They tried to give me a donut, I took a bite, but I've got to get back to running if I'm gonna fight Makhachev."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Catch Justin Gaethje's comments below (1:40):

Ad

Before Gaethje's UFC 313 clash, he was candid about the possibility of retiring should he receive another severe knockout loss. With the Arizona native preparing for his final run at the 155-pound title after beating Fiziev, he will leave no stone unturned in search of undisputed glory.

Justin Gaethje reflects on second win over Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje faced off against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 in a rematch of their UFC 286 clash. Gaethje's original opponent, Dan Hooker, was forced out of the matchup roughly two weeks before fight night due to a broken hand.

Ad

Fiziev stepped up to replace him, having been sidelined since 2023 due to an ACL tear suffered against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Fight Night 228.

As two of the division's most explosive strikers, their rematch had fans brimming with anticipation, and the duo delivered an epic clash. After a tough first round, 'The Highlight' rallied back and secured Rounds 2 and 3 to win via decision.

Gaethje was interviewed by ESPN MMA following the event, where he reflected on his victory, saying:

Ad

"Three round fights are risky, man. You lose that first-round and there's no doubt you have to go out there and win these next two rounds... It's just a crazy game, man. I mean, him coming off 12 days, it's a testament to [him as a fighter]. He stayed in there the whole time... The name of the game tonight was control his feet."

Ad

Catch Justin Gaethje's comments below (2:40):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.