"Boxers get three in one night” - Justin Gaethje gets real on the dangers of MMA compared to boxing and football as he returns from KO loss

Justin Gaethje is coming off the worst knockout loss of his professional career. He faced off against Max Holloway for the BMF title at UFC 300, where the Hawaiian secured a legendary KO finish after stopping 'The Highlight' with one second left in round five.

Having taken the necessary time to recover from such a severe concussion, the former BMF titleholder believes he is back to full capacity ahead of his UFC 313 clash on March 8.

Gaethje was recently interviewed by Kevin Iole, who asked the lightweight contender if he considered retiring after such a brutal loss in his previous bout. The 36-year old put the dangers of MMA relative to other sports into perspective, saying this:

"If it happens again I'm sure it'll be it. I think the human body is very resiliant, and I think it needs time. I took the time, I took six months without getting hit. I think we play the most violent sport in the world but I don't think it's the most dangerous for that specific factor. We can take time between these traumatic brain injuries."

He added:

"You see [American] football players stacking two [concussions] on top of each other in one season. You see boxers getting three [concussions] in one night. That's detrimental."

Catch Justin Gaethje's comments below (1:35):

Dustin Poirier denies Justin Gaethje's claim that he was offered UFC 313 fight

Justin Gaethje was scheduled to face Dan Hooker in a highly anticipated matchup in the co-main event of UFC 313 in Las Vegas. However, the Kiwi suffered a broken hand in training earlier this week and was forced to withdraw from the fight.

With little time left to replace him, promotional matchmakers scrambled to fight a suitable replacement, and Rafael Fiziev was named as Hooker's replacement. Fiziev and Gaethje previously faced off at UFC 286, where 'The Highlight' secured a decision win after an epic battle.

After their bout was officially announced by the promotion, the former BMF titleholder took to X and shared a list of names that turned the fight down, writing:

"Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world..."

Dustin Poirier responded:

"I never got the call, I didn't say no... I'm the one who reached out to them when I read the news. Ask hunter, all respect to you and fizeav, looking forward to this one again."

Catch Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje's exchange below:

