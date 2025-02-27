Rafael Fiziev issues three-word statement on taking short-notice fight against Justin Gaethje, explains decision and sends message to 'The Highlight'

Rafael Fiziev has stepped in to replace an injured Dan Hooker against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313. The Azerbaijani phenom wasted no time in addressing the fans on X/Twitter, where he reacted to the matchup in classic action fighter fashion, especially given how little time he has to prepare.

The card takes place next weekend, and Fiziev, who is coming off a devastating knee injury that kept him out of competition since Sep. 2023, will have almost no adequate time to prepare. Nevertheless, the prospect of putting on a show for the fans proved too enticing for him.

"For the fans"

The matchup is one that Fiziev has been eyeing for some time, as his last genuine defeat came at Gaethje's hands at UFC 286, with his foe's hand raised in a majority decision. Thereafter, his luck hit a skid, as he injured his knee against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Fight Night 228.

With Gaethje revealing that several high-level lightweights turned down the short-notice matchup, Fiziev was quick to issue his response.

"Nothing but respect. Let's put on a show"

For Fiziev, a win would be tremendous, as Gaethje is a former interim lightweight champion and the No.3-ranked lightweight. Meanwhile, for Gaethje, the fight is a massive risk, as he was preparing for a far different style of opponent in Hooker.

While Hooker brought volume, toughness and grit, Fiziev brings speed, power, and aggression. Moreover, their skill-sets are different, as Fiziev is a more polished striker with a Muay Thai style.

Rafael Fiziev offered further details about his decision to face Justin Gaethje on short-notice

Rafael Fiziev's decision to accept a rematch with Justin Gaethje on just a few days' notice was stunning. However, the lightweight buzzsaw explained his reasoning in a recent clip shared by DAZN on X/Twitter. To no one's surprise, it is the allure of the fight that he just could not turn down.

"If I see the perfect battle, I cannot say no. And yeah, I wish a speedy recovery to [Dan] Hooker, but this fight against Gaethje, it's really a surprise to me. Short-notice? Yes, it's not easy and this is very big risk. It's very big risk, but I love this risk. We are fighters, I'm born with this. I fight since 10 years old. Every month, every two month, every week sometimes. And this is my life."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's reasoning for fighting Justin Gaethje:

If Fiziev manages to avenge his loss, the risk would more than pay off, and he could find himself in title contention.

