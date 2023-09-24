"Horrible" - UFC world "gutted" to see freak injury force Rafael Fiziev out of a fight he was winning

Rafael Fiziev’s fight against Mateusz Gamrot was a perfect stylistic matchup and guaranteed fireworks if it went a little bit longer. But fans were disappointed in the manner in which the fight ended.

Rafael Fiziev put his sixth rank on the line against Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Vegas 79 on September 23. However, a body kick attempt from Fiziev in the second round put a lot of stress on his supporting knee which popped upon rotation. Gamrot followed Fiziev to the mat as he fell down upon injury and landed a few shots before the referee called a stop to the action, winning the fight via TKO.

Both men had their moments in the first round and landed good shots. However, all three judges scored the first round in Fiziev’s favor. MMA journalist Mike Heck posted the screenshot of the scorecards on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

MMA fans were disheartened to see Fiziev lose the fight he was winning on the scorecards, at least in the early part of the contest. Here are some fan reactions that caught our attention:

Mateusz Gamrot wishes a speedy recovery to Rafael Fiziev

While speaking in the post-fight interview, Mateusz Gamrot admitted that it was not the kind of win he wanted for himself but accepted it as an undeniable fact. He wished Rafael Fiziev a speedy recovery and said:

“Bad situation, bad accident… I wish quick recovery to Rafael because I like this guy… We have a good relationship.”

Watch the full interview below: