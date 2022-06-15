Who did Mateusz Gamrot lose to?

Mateusz Gamrot lost for the first time in professional MMA when facing Guram Kutateladze on his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie. The 31-year-old was also defeated by Garry Tonon in a grappling contest at the the 2019 ADCC World Championships.

However, Kutateladze is the only fighter to beat Gamrot in a mixed martial arts contest, with the Polish fighter going unbeaten in the UFC since his debut defeat.

Mateusz Gamrot went on to beat Scott Holtzman after his early UFC setback. The Polish fighter then faced an even bigger test in the form of veteran Jeremy Stephens at UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moisés last summer.

Gamrot submitted Stephens in the first round, which made a big statement in the division. This high-profile win meant that the tough opponents kept on coming, with Diego Ferreira in his way in late 2021.

Ferreira submitted due to strikes in the second round, which has once again earned the 31-year-old a big fight.

Mateusz Gamrot will now face Arman Tsarukyan in Las Vegas on June 25. The duo will headline a UFC Fight Night card, which is set to take place at the UFC Apex.

Tsarukyan has won five out of his six UFC bouts, with his only defeat coming on debut against now-top-five contender Islam Makhachev.

Where is Mateusz Gamrot from?

Mateusz Gamrot is from Poznań, Poland, where he currently trains and lives with his family. However, the UFC fighter went to boarding school in Milic, where he discovered his love for wrestling.

Gamrot excelled at freestyle wrestling during his time at boarding school and went on to win medals in Polish youth and junior wrestling competitions.

At the age of 20, Gamrot moved to Pozan, where he continued to train in martial arts. The UFC star currently trains at Czerwony Smok, alongside Damian Grabowski, Borys Mańkowski and many more.

Gamrot also had a very successful MMA career in KSW, a Polish organization. The 31-year-old was never beaten in the organization, with the only mishap being a no contest due to an eye poke when facing Norman Parke.

Gamrot also prepares at American Top Team alongside his training in Poland, which is a common practice for foreign fighters competing in the UFC. The 31-year-old faces Arman Tsarukyan next, which will require all the training Gamrot can get.

