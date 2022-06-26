Who won the UFC fight last night (25 June 2022)?

The main event of UFC Fight Night: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot lived up to the billing as it featured five rounds of high-octane action.

The action remained fast-paced and competitive throughout the fight. Ultimately, though, all three judges gave Gamrot his first main event win in the octagon.

UFC @ufc #UFCVegas57 The unanimous decision goes to @Gamer_MMA The unanimous decision goes to @Gamer_MMA 🎮 #UFCVegas57 https://t.co/GxcOuMlGmJ

The Pole now rides a four-fight winning streak, leaving his unsuccessful promotional debut in the rear-view. 'Gamer' then took the opportunity of being in the spotlight to call out his preferred opponent, Justin Gaethje.

Shavkat Rakhmonov proved that his success wasn't just all smoke and mirrors in the co-main event. 'Nomad' preserved his perfect finish rate by forcing 'The Haitian Sensation' to tap out with just two seconds remaining in the second round.

After the fight, Rakhmonov called out welterweight star Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, whom he believes would be a great matchup for him. The 27-year-old Kazakh is now 4-0 in the UFC and 16-0 overall.

In the heavyweight division, Josh Parisian returned to the win column with a spectacular technical knockout victory over Alan Baudot. The Contender Series alum is now 2-2 in the octagon after his latest outing.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas57 Short night at the office for Moises Short night at the office for Moises 💼 #UFCVegas57 https://t.co/2WJkLax7bi

A matchup between Thiago Moises and Christos Giagos took place in the lightweight division. It wasn't a particularly competitive fight as Moses handled his opponent with ease, submitting Giagos in the very first round.

UFC @ufc Who will challenge him next? A dominant and still UNDEFEATED @UNmgdv Who will challenge him next? #UFCVegas57 A dominant and still UNDEFEATED @UNmgdv 😱💪 Who will challenge him next? #UFCVegas57 https://t.co/PBMCNPhTCw

Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Umar picked up his 15th straight in a bantamweight clash. Showing shades of his iconic relative, Nurmagomedov dominated Nate Maness to earn a unanimous decision.

Finally, the main card kicked off with a middleweight thriller between Chris Curtis and Rodolfo Vieira. After three rounds, 'The Action Man' snatched a unanimous decision win, extending his streak to eight.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot results

Main Card

Mateusz Gamrot def. Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Neil Magny via submission (guillotine choke) – 4:58 of Round 2

Josh Parisian def. Alan Baudot via TKO (punches) – 3:04 of Round 2

Thiago Moises def. Christos Giagos via submission (rear-naked choke) – 3:05 of Round 1

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Nate Maness via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Chris Curtis def. Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Preliminary Card

Carlos Ulberg def. Tafon Nchukwi via TKO (punches) – 1:15 of Round 1

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. T.J. Brown via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Sergey Morozov def. Raulian Paiva via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Cody Durden def. J.P. Buys via TKO (punches) – 1:08 of Round 1

Mario Bautista def. Brian Kelleher via submission (rear-naked choke) – 2:27 of Round 1

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Jinh Yu Frey via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far