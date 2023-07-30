When Khabib Nurmagomedov correctly predicted the downward spiral of Tony Ferguson's UFC career 3 years ago

A title contender at one point, Tony Ferguson would certainly like to forget his recent run of form. The 39-year-old recently lost his sixth-consecutive UFC bout after being beaten by Bobby Green last night at UFC 291 via third-round submission.

Ferguson's last win came against Donald Cerrone back in 2019 and since then, he has lost to the likes of, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, and Bobby Green. It is worth noting that prior to his loss to Gaethje in 2020, he was on a 12-fight winning streak.

UFC @ufc



@BobbyKGreen gets the finish with seconds left at pic.twitter.com/HuRLRFYIRH BOBBY GREEN SUBMITS TONY FERGUSON!@BobbyKGreen gets the finish with seconds left at #UFC291

Interestingly, the downward spiral of Ferguson's career following his loss to Gaethje was correctly predicted by Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October 2020. Ahead of his lightweight unification bout against 'The Highlight', Nurmagomedov sat down for an interview with ESPN MMA and had this to say:

"Tony Ferguson's time is finished you know. Now he's gonna come back someone gonna beat him again. I believe because when you take damage like this, you're never gonna be same, never ever, even if you're Tony Ferguson."

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments in the video below:

Fans and fighters react to Tony Ferguson's sixth consecutive defeat inside the octagon

It's safe to say that Ferguson is way past his prime after his most recent performance against Bobby Green at UFC 291. 'El Cucuy' looked rather scared to get hit as Green was able to draw huge reactions from him without even landing.

As a result, fans and fighters are now urging Tony Ferguson to retire from the sport after suffering a third-straight stoppage loss and sixth-straight loss overall. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"As much fun as Prime Ferg was to watch he really needs to hang it up and find something else he wants to do in life"

Funky @Benaskren As much fun as Prime Ferg was to watch he really needs to hang it up and find something else he wants to do in life

"I believe he was out a few seconds before that. #UFC291

"Wow! Thought it was going to a decision but Green pushes on the ground to finish by head and arm choke. Impressive to do that Tony #UFC291"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Wow! Thought it was going to a decision but Green pushes on the ground to finish by head and arm choke. Impressive to do that Tony #UFC291

"Heartbreaking. Poor Tony. Great performance for Bobby #UFC291"

Diana Belbiță @DianaBelbita

Great performance for Bobby

#UFC291 Heartbreaking. Poor Tony.Great performance for Bobby

"What tough for Tony is that his style isn’t made for longevity. Will always be a fan. It’s time my friend. #UFC291"

Alan Jouban @AlanJouban #UFC291 What tough for Tony is that his style isn’t made for longevity. Will always be a fan. It’s time my friend.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje