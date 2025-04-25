When Khabib Nurmagomedov explained not going on Joe Rogan's podcast: "He asked me a couple of times"

Khabib Nurmagomedov once opened up about what holds him back from appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast. The UFC commentator regularly welcomes a dynamic lineup of guests, particularly prominent figures from the combat sports realm, on his globally renowned show, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

For years, fans have expressed a strong desire to hear Nurmagomedov share deeper insights into his life on Rogan's podcast, a demand that began during his active fighting days and has only grown since his retirement. Despite the continued interest, the UFC Hall of Famer has yet to appear on the popular show.

During a Facebook Q&A session in June 2021, 'The Eagle' was asked whether he had ever considered appearing on JRE alongside his close friend and former teammate Daniel Cormier. Nurmagomedov admitted that he was genuinely interested in the idea but explained that he held back due to his lack of confidence in speaking English fluently.

The former UFC lightweight champion assured fans that once he feels more comfortable expressing himself fluently, he would reach out to the famed podcaster himself:

"Yes, I watch Joe Rogan's podcast a lot of the time. He asked me a couple of times. I really want to go there. But before I go there, I want to be ready. I want to improve my English a little bit more to explain to people what I have in my mind. In Russian, I can say everything — what I feel, what I want to say. But in English, I have a little bit of a barrier. When I am ready, I will let him know."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (0:58):

'The Eagle' capped off his legendary MMA career with a flawless 29-0 record, retiring after successfully defending his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020.

When Joe Rogan spoke out about alleged bias toward Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223

During Khabib Nurmagomedov’s first title fight against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in April 2018, a number of fans took to social media with claims that Joe Rogan’s commentary was unfairly slanted against 'The Eagle'.

Although Nurmagomedov emerged victorious via unanimous decision, many were surprised the fight went the full five rounds, including Rogan. Following the event, the UFC broadcaster took to Instagram to issue a public apology for his commentary during the bout:

Rogan clarified that his goal was never to show bias against 'The Eagle', but instead to emphasize potential weaknesses in the Dagestani's approach. A portion of his post read:

"Khabib won that fight by a landslide, but it went to a decision, and that in and of itself was an upset... If any of you were annoyed by my concentrating on that aspect of an incredibly dominant performance by one of the most impressive guys in the history of the division, please accept my sincere apology."

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

