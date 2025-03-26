When Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach outlined process for Jake Paul to be cleared for training with UFC legend: "There's a routine we go through"

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jake Paul aren't two fighters who are often linked to each other. However, there was a time when the topic of the two men potentially training together was brought up, and American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez shared his thoughts on it.

The question was posed and answered two years ago during an interview with 'The Schmo.' While 'The Problem Child' has never asked to train at the American Kickboxing Academy, Mendez revealed that if such a request was ever made, there would be an extensive screening process.

He said:

"I don't know, he's never asked. He's said, he's mentioned it on social media, but he's never asked us, so I don't know. But there's a routine we go through to get accepted, and it'd have to be through the coaches and through the fighters. So, if there's any particular fighter in our camp that doesn't want disruption from that individual, then he won't get allowed in. So, I don't know. He's never asked."

Check out Javier Mendez's thoughts on Jake Paul training at AKA (10:14):

Curiously, Nurmagomedov and Paul have a common enemy in former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor, though for different reasons. In 'The Eagle's' case, he and McGregor have one of the most deeply personal rivalries in MMA history, with the Irishman's trash talk crossing the boundaries of religion and family.

The two men squared off at UFC 229, the most successful MMA event in history, with Nurmagomedov defeating McGregor via fourth-round submission. Paul, meanwhile, has been pursuing a boxing match with McGregor, albeit to no avail, as the Irishman has shown more interest in facing the former's older brother Logan instead.

Jake Paul once claimed he would never trash talk Khabib Nurmagomedov

Over three years ago on the FULL SEND PODCAST, Jake Paul spoke about a hypothetical fight with the great Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired with an undefeated MMA record of 29-0. According to Paul, Nurmagomedov would have been among the few he wouldn't have dared trash talk.

Paul stated:

"I have so much respect for him. I wouldn't troll him. I'd be like, 'You're the best, but let's fight.'"

Check out Jake Paul's thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov (41:05):

Nurmagomedov, though, never entertained the thought of a boxing match with Paul and has expressed no interest in returning to combat sports besides continuing to serve as a coach for the Dagestani contingent in MMA.

