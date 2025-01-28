  • home icon
  When Khabib Nurmagomedov's ice-cold message to David Beckham's son on the soccer star's request sent fans into a frenzy: "Good way to scare the kids"

When Khabib Nurmagomedov's ice-cold message to David Beckham's son on the soccer star's request sent fans into a frenzy: "Good way to scare the kids"

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Jan 28, 2025 11:36 GMT
When Khabib Nurmagomedov (inset) revealed interesting story involving David Beckham (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
When Khabib Nurmagomedov (inset) revealed interesting story involving David Beckham (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have retired from MMA in 2020, but his charisma and humor continue to captivate fans. In a recent interview with Gorilla Energy, Nurmagomedov shared a hilarious story about meeting soccer legend David Beckham in 2018.

The retired MMA star, known for his dominance inside the octagon, revealed that Beckham expressed admiration for his performances inside the cage, mentioning that he and his son enjoyed watching them together. However, what happened next took the interaction to a whole new level.

According to Khabib, Beckham made an unusual request:

"He asked me if I could record a video of me saying: 'I will smash your face if you don't obey your father.'"
The UFC legend obliged, delivering the stern message with his trademark intensity, much to Beckham's amusement.

The anecdote sparked a wave of hilarious reactions from MMA fans. One individual joked:

“That’s a good way to scare the kids 🤣”

While another quipped:

"This is awesome. I wonder how many times Beckham has replayed that for his kids."

Some even imagined the immediate impact on Beckham’s household, with one fan writing:

“I bet they instantly started doing the dishes 😂😂”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's story. [Screenshot courtesy: X]
Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's story. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Paul Hughes responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent invitation post

Paul Hughes, fresh off his intense showdown with Usman Nurmagomedov, has drawn praise from none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former UFC lightweight champion extended an invitation to Hughes, his team, and his family to visit Dagestan.

Khabib wrote on X, commending Hughes for his performance in what many consider Usman’s toughest test yet:

"Thank you for the fight @paulhughesmma and for the experience, I invite you and your whole team and family to Dagestan, any time you want, believe me you will like it and your arrival will serve as a good example for many young generations ✋"

In response, Hughes expressed his gratitude and respect for Khabib and the Dagestani culture but added a condition to his acceptance:

"Thankyou @TeamKhabib I have great respect for you, your team and your nation. I would be honoured to take you up on this offer someday and then return the favour in Ireland☘️ But please, only after I get to rematch Usman."

Check out Paul Huges' response to Khabib Nurmagomedov:

Despite Hughes’ desire for a rematch, Usman Nurmagomedov seems disinterested. Following the fight, Usman stated that Hughes must work his way back into contention before earning another shot.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
