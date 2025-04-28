When Khabib Nurmagomedov threw his support behind former UFC champion to topple boxing great Canelo Alvarez

Khabib Nurmagomedov is good friends with former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The pair share the same management team and have always admired each other's skills. Nurmagomedov even supported Usman when he wanted to fight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez in 2022. Usman, at the time, was a dominant force in the welterweight division with a long winning streak.
'The Nigerian Nightmare' had outclassed his division and was giving contenders rematches. Usman had expressed his desire to fight Alvarez in the boxing ring, but the Mexican asserted that Usman was just looking for a big payday.
Nurmagomedov expressed his support for Usman on Instagram, and he asked him to keep pushing for a fight. He wrote:
"Let's go, brother, now is your time"
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The fight between Alvarez and Usman didn't come to fruition as Usman was knocked out by Leon Edwards, and Alvarez lost to Dmitry Bivol. Usman has since then been on a three-fight losing streak and will return to action against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.
When Anthony Smith went after Jake Paul for calling out Khabib Nurmagomedov
Former UFC title contender Anthony Smith didn't hold back when Jake Paul called out Khabib Nurmagomedov for a bout back in February 2022. Nurmagomedov offered Paul a chance to compete in his promotion, Eagles FC. Paul responded by saying he would do so if he fought Nurmagomedov in the first fight.
Speaking on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Smith said:
“It drives me crazy. That is the most ignorant thing I’ve ever heard in my whole life. Justin Gaethje is a Division I All-American and Khabib had no problem with getting Gaethje down and just controlling him on the ground. No issue at all. Jake Paul doesn’t have enough time on this earth left to bridge the gap between him and Khabib wrestling. I just, I have a hard time believing one person can be that stupid.”
Check out Anthony Smith's comments below: