When Khamzat Chimaev shared eye-opening take on dealing with haters

Over the years, Khamzat Chimaev has attracted both fans and detractors for one reason or another. Years ago, one of his fans asked him a question during a Q&A, and it was about his doubters. He was asked about how he responds to the hatred he faces from them.

In a typical Chimaev response, he brushed off the impact that his doubters have. In short, he thanked them for making him money, as they also tune in to his fights hoping to watch him lose, only for him to inevitably win. When asked if the question itself was good, he said the following.

"Yes, of course. It's an interesting question. How to deal with it? I'm glad about it. Haters still give me money."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's answer to how he deals with haters (3:26):

Unfortunately for Chimaev, he has drawn a fair amount of criticism. Initially, he was criticized for his poor gas tank, as he has tired tremendously in two fights that he should not have: against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 and Kamaru Usman, a short-notice replacement, at UFC 294.

His professionalism was also called into question when he failed to make weight for UFC 279, where he was given a layup fight against the stylistically favorable Nate Diaz. However, he has begun to take criticism for more serious reasons, with some questioning his ties to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

He was also heavily criticized for promoting a meme coin that led to significant losses for investors, sparking accusations of culpability in what turned out to be a scam.

Khamzat Chimaev has positioned himself for a middleweight title shot

Khamzat Chimaev last defeated ex-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, doing so in decisive fashion. He took him down immediately, before forcing him to tap out to a rear-naked choke within three minutes, impressing many, as Whittaker had previously only ever lost to champions at middleweight.

Now, 'Borz' is expected to challenge 185-pound king Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title. The UFC hasn't made any official announcements, but rumors are abound and there is no other clear title challenger.

