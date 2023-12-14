When KSI slammed "delusional" IShowSpeed over Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate

KSI once called popular streamer IShowSpeed delusional for his take in the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate.

IShowSpeed is a renowned Cristiano Ronaldo fan which has been one of the major reasons his popularity has risen astronomically over the past year. While the debate surrounding Ronaldo and Messi will go on forever, 'JJ' once slammed the popular streamer for choosing the Portuguese over the 8-time Ballon d'Or winner.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive earlier this year, KSI was asked to offer his opinion on IShowSpeed's take on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate, to which he replied by saying:

"He's just delusional."

Catch his comments in the clip below (00:38):

For those unaware, IShowSpeed and KSI are scheduled to compete in a boxing spar this Friday and will be livestreaming the session on YouTube. It's important to note that the timing is significant as the Brit is counter-programming Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' is scheduled to fight boxer Andre August on Friday.

KSI claims Jake Paul doesn't have "any hype" anymore

KSI and Jake Paul are arguably the two biggest names in the crossover boxing space. While a fight between the two has been talked about for years, it is far from happening anytime soon.

Both men have just one loss in their record as both 'JJ' and 'The Problem Child' lost to Tommy Fury this year. While some would believe that it sets up a perfect scenario for a potential fight between the two as the winner could take on Fury in a rematch, the Brit seems to have lost interest in fighting Paul.

The reason for this happens to be the fact that Jake Paul has failed to sell out the venue for his upcoming fight against Andre August. The fight is being held at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, USA which has a capacity of just 3000 people.

Reacting to the news on X/Twitter, 'JJ' claimed that he does not want to waste his time on Jake Paul as he has lost his hype. He said:

"Yeah, he ain't got any hype anymore. I ain't wasting my time to fight him lol."

Take a look at his post below:

Expand Tweet